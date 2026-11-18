The Room AC Market size is expected to reach US$ 78.60 billion by 2031 from US$ 52.16 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2031. Growth is supported by rising global temperatures, rapid urbanization, increasing household incomes, and growing demand for energy-efficient, smart, and environmentally friendly cooling solutions in residential and small commercial spaces.

What is driving the market?

Room air conditioners, including split, window, and portable units, provide targeted cooling and dehumidification for homes, apartments, offices, and small retail spaces. More frequent heat waves, expanding middle-class populations, and growth in housing and construction are lifting adoption, particularly in emerging economies where air conditioner penetration remains low. Inverter compressors, improved heat exchangers, and smart controls are reducing electricity use and operating costs, while regulations on energy efficiency and refrigerant phase-downs are encouraging replacement of older units with advanced, low-GWP models.

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Which region and segments lead?

Asia Pacific is the leading region by volume, supported by large populations, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and strong manufacturing capacity in markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, while North America and Europe contribute through replacement demand and efficiency-focused upgrades. By product type, split air conditioners remain widely adopted in many regions, while window and portable units serve cost-sensitive and space-constrained users. Residential use represents the primary demand base, supported by growing commercial and hospitality applications.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as Panasonic Holdings Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Blue Star Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier Global Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Voltas Ltd, and Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry. These companies compete through energy efficiency, inverter and compressor technology, smart features, brand strength, and distribution and service reach.

What are the key trends and challenges?

Manufacturers are investing in variable-speed inverter systems, low-GWP refrigerants, Wi-Fi and voice-enabled controls, air purification features, and heat pump functionality for year-round use. Challenges include high electricity consumption in peak periods, volatile raw-material and component costs, regulatory compliance, and price competition. Companies that combine efficiency, smart connectivity, and strong after-sales support are well positioned for growth through 2031.

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Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the projected size of the Room AC Market by 2031?

The market is expected to reach US$ 78.60 billion by 2031, up from US$ 52.16 billion in 2024.

2. What CAGR is expected for the Room AC Market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2031.

3. What is driving demand for room air conditioners?

Rising temperatures, urbanization, higher incomes, and demand for energy-efficient and smart cooling are the main drivers.

4. Who are the key players in the Room AC Market?

Key players include Panasonic Holdings Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Blue Star Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier Global Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Voltas Ltd, and Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning Company.

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