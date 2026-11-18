The global knee implant market is experiencing steady growth, supported by the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, an aging population, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of knee replacement procedures. The market encompasses knee implant solutions used across total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision knee replacement procedures. According to The Insight Partners, North America dominated the global knee implant market with a 49.3 percent share in 2024, while Asia Pacific is poised to record a CAGR of 6.7 percent during the forecast period. These regional dynamics highlight the expanding demand for advanced orthopedic solutions across established and emerging healthcare markets.

According to The Insight Partners, the Knee Implant Market size is projected to reach US$ 19.82 billion by 2031, increasing from US$ 14.08 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.09 percent during 2025 to 2031. The growth outlook reflects increasing demand for knee replacement procedures and continued innovation in implant materials, robotics, 3D printing, and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

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Knee Implant Market Size and Growth:

The increase in market size from US$ 14.08 billion in 2024 to US$ 19.82 billion by 2031 demonstrates the expanding role of knee implants within the orthopedic medical devices industry. The projected CAGR of 5.09 percent during 2025 to 2031 indicates sustained market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The rising occurrence of degenerative joint diseases, particularly osteoarthritis, is an important factor supporting demand for knee replacement surgeries and implants. At the same time, technological developments are improving implant durability, surgical outcomes, and patient experience. Advances in implant materials, robotics, 3D printing, and minimally invasive procedures are contributing to the evolution of knee replacement solutions.

Key Trends in the Knee Implant Market:

Technological Advancements:

Technology is transforming knee implant design and surgical procedures. The development of 3D printed personalized implants, robotics, and minimally invasive surgical options is helping improve patient outcomes, implant longevity, and recovery times. These developments are also supporting greater adoption of knee replacement procedures.

Growing Demand for Personalized Implants:

Personalized and customized knee implants represent an important opportunity within the market. Advanced imaging and manufacturing techniques enable the development of patient-specific implants designed to provide better fit and improved function. Rising demand for customized knee replacement options is expected to contribute to market growth.

Expansion of Healthcare Access:

Increasing healthcare spending, supportive reimbursement policies, and greater healthcare awareness are supporting the adoption of knee implants. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, offer growth opportunities due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising incomes, and increasing awareness of joint replacement options.

Knee Implant Market Share by Segment

The market is segmented by type of procedure, implant type, material, end user, and geography. By type of procedure, Total Knee Replacement accounted for the largest market share of 75.1 percent in 2024. By implant type, the Fixed Bearing Prosthesis segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.4 percent during the forecast period. By material, the Cemented segment held the largest market share at 76.1 percent in 2024. By end user, hospitals are anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the leading position in the knee implant market in 2024, supported by an increasing elderly population and technological advancements. The region is also witnessing trends such as joint replacement procedures in outpatient settings.

Europe represents another significant market, supported by favorable reimbursement policies and a growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 6.7 percent, driven by expanding healthcare access and increasing cases of osteoarthritis. The region is also experiencing growth in domestic manufacturing. South and Central America are supported by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and growing private healthcare, while the Middle East and Africa offer opportunities associated with rising healthcare investment, increasing life expectancy, and the development of orthopedic centers of excellence.

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Top Key Players in the Knee Implant Market:

The competitive landscape includes several established medical device companies. Key players profiled in the market include:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes Johnson and Johnson MedTech

Smith and Nephew plc

Medacta International SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Conformis Inc.

Corin Group

Aesculap Implant Systems B. Braun

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Enovis Corporation DJO Global

Medtronic plc

LimaCorporate S.p.A.

THINK Surgical Inc.

United Orthopedic Corporation

Maxx Orthopedics Inc.

OrthAlign Inc.

Exatech Inc.

Future Outlook for the Knee Implant Market

The future outlook for the knee implant market remains positive through 2031. The projected increase to US$ 19.82 billion from US$ 14.08 billion reflects continued demand for knee replacement solutions. Aging populations, the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare awareness are expected to remain important contributors to market development.

The growing adoption of 3D printing, robotics, minimally invasive procedures, and personalized implants is also creating opportunities for innovation. Meanwhile, emerging markets provide additional potential as healthcare infrastructure expands and awareness of joint replacement options increases. With a projected CAGR of 5.09 percent from 2025 to 2031, the knee implant market is positioned for sustained growth and continued technological development.

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