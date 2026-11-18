Making things by hand has become one of the most dependable growth stories in consumer retail. From kitchen-table painting sessions to classroom projects and weekend scrapbooking, creative pursuits now draw in people of every age group. Backed by that momentum, the Craft Supplies Market is expected to expand from US$ 44.97 Billion in 2025 to US$ 63.23 Billion by 2034, registering a 3.86% CAGR between 2026 and 2034. The forecast rests on historic data from 2021 to 2024 and a 2025 base year, which gives craft supplies market participants a grounded view of steady, long-term demand.

What Are Craft Supplies?

Craft supplies are the materials and tools people use to create handmade items, covering paints and brushes, papers, decorative materials, cutting and shaping tools, adhesives and embellishments. They serve hobbyists, students, teachers and professional makers alike. Demand runs from a child’s first crayon set to an adult’s carefully curated studio kit.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028065

What Is Driving Demand for Craft Supplies?

So what keeps this market growing at a steady pace? Begin with the rise of the do-it-yourself mindset. Millions of consumers now prefer to make, personalise and repair rather than simply buy, whether that means customised home decor, handmade greeting cards or upcycled furniture. Each project pulls in a basket of paints, papers, adhesives and tools, which gives the craft supplies market a naturally repeating purchase cycle.

Digital culture has strengthened that cycle. Video tutorials, creator communities and social platforms have made crafting visible, shareable and easy to learn, so a beginner can move from curiosity to a finished piece in a single afternoon. Beyond that, online retail has widened access to niche products, letting a shopper in a small town order the same specialist brushes or decorative materials as a city-based professional.

Wellbeing plays a quieter but powerful role. Many people turn to painting, paper crafts and handmade projects as a screen-free way to relax, and schools and community groups increasingly use creative activity to support learning and social connection. What makes this particularly significant is the loyalty it builds, because a casual crafter who finds enjoyment tends to return for refills, upgrades and new techniques.

Seasonal gifting and home decoration complete the picture. Festivals, birthdays and holidays all generate bursts of demand for decorative materials and craft papers, while personalised, handmade gifts continue to carry emotional value that mass-produced items struggle to match. This is not a fleeting fad. It is a structural shift in how people spend leisure time, and it supports the 3.86% CAGR projected for the craft supplies market.

Segmentation Overview of the Craft Supplies Market

By Product Type: The market covers paints and brushes, craft papers and decorative materials, craft tools, and others. Paints and brushes attract artists of every skill level, from students to dedicated hobbyists, and benefit from constant product refreshes in colour range and quality. Craft papers and decorative materials thrive on scrapbooking, card making and home decor projects. Craft tools, including scissors, cutters and shaping equipment, support precision work and often drive repeat purchases. The others category brings in adhesives, embellishments and related accessories.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail and others shape how products reach buyers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets win on convenience and impulse buying, especially for basic school and hobby items. Specialty stores offer expert advice, premium ranges and hands-on workshops that deepen customer loyalty. Online retail continues to gain ground through wider choice, comparison tools and doorstep delivery, while the others category includes direct and institutional sales.

Key Market Players in Craft Supplies

Crayola

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co.KG

Faber-Castell

Gelli Arts

Mont Marte

Kokuyo Camlin

Fiskars Group

The ArtCraft Company

Walnut Hollow

HobbyCraft

Crayola, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co.KG and Faber-Castell are household names in colouring, drawing and writing tools, with strong brand recognition across schools and homes. Fiskars Group is widely associated with cutting tools, while Mont Marte and Kokuyo Camlin serve art students and hobbyists with accessible ranges. Gelli Arts, The ArtCraft Company and Walnut Hollow bring specialised creative products, and HobbyCraft connects makers with a broad retail range. Competition revolves around product quality, brand trust and reach across physical and online channels.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends in Craft Supplies

Environmental awareness is changing what crafters buy. Shoppers increasingly look for recycled papers, water-based paints, refillable products and packaging that cuts plastic waste, and manufacturers are responding with cleaner formulations and more responsible sourcing.

Innovation is also lifting the category. Brands are introducing ergonomic tools, non-toxic formulations for younger users and curated kits that remove the guesswork for beginners. Companies that combine safe materials, appealing design and strong sustainability credentials stand to earn lasting loyalty in the craft supplies market.

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028065

Regional Outlook

North America benefits from a deep hobby culture and a well-developed network of specialty and online retailers. Europe combines a strong artistic heritage with growing interest in sustainable, high-quality materials. Asia Pacific offers considerable potential as rising incomes, expanding education systems and thriving e-commerce bring more people into creative activity. South and Central America is also gaining momentum as handmade traditions meet growing access to modern retail.

Related Reports:

Specialty Paper Market Key Players Analysis, and Growth Forecast by 2031

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Size, Growth & Demand by 2034

Paint Thinner Market Growth, Demand & Size by 2034

Pigment Additive Film Market Size, Trends, Shares, and Forecast – 2031

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish