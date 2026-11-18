Market Overview & Growth

Valued at USD 47.96 million in 2026, the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market is projected to reach USD 74.90 million by 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 7.71% during the 2026–2032 forecast period. Rising incidence of mosquito-borne illnesses, increased outdoor leisure activities, and growing consumer preference for chemical-free, plant-based pest control solutions are driving robust demand globally.

Key Trends & Segmentation

A prominent market trend is the shift toward eco-friendly soy and beeswax bases infused with botanical essential oils.

By Active Ingredient: Citronella oil, eucalyptus oil, lemongrass, and basil oil.

By Product Form: Container-based/jar candles, tea lights, and votive candles.

By Application: Residential (indoor/patio) and commercial hospitality venues.

By Distribution Channel: Offline retail (supermarkets, specialty stores) and online e-commerce.

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Key Players

Leading industry participants include

Spectrum Brands, Inc.,

Murphy’s Naturals, Inc.,

The Coleman Company, Inc.,

Yankee Candle Company,

La Jolie Muse,

Gies-Kerzen GmbH.

LSI Keywords

Citronella candles, natural mosquito repellent, soy wax pest control, outdoor bug-repelling candles, DEET-free insect deterrent, botanical mosquito protection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected value of the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market by 2032? The market is expected to reach USD 74.90 million by 2032. At what CAGR is the market growing from 2026 to 2032? It is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. Which ingredient dominates the market? Citronella oil remains the most widely used active repellent ingredient. What are the primary wax types utilized? Soy wax and beeswax lead due to clean-burning, eco-friendly consumer preferences. Which end-users drive the highest demand? Residential households, campers, and outdoor hospitality businesses generate major demand.

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Outlook

With rising health awareness and demand for sustainable, dual-purpose ambient pest control, the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market presents lucrative expansion opportunities through 2032.

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