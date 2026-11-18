Market Overview & Growth
Valued at USD 47.96 million in 2026, the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market is projected to reach USD 74.90 million by 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 7.71% during the 2026–2032 forecast period. Rising incidence of mosquito-borne illnesses, increased outdoor leisure activities, and growing consumer preference for chemical-free, plant-based pest control solutions are driving robust demand globally.
Key Trends & Segmentation
A prominent market trend is the shift toward eco-friendly soy and beeswax bases infused with botanical essential oils.
- By Active Ingredient: Citronella oil, eucalyptus oil, lemongrass, and basil oil.
- By Product Form: Container-based/jar candles, tea lights, and votive candles.
- By Application: Residential (indoor/patio) and commercial hospitality venues.
- By Distribution Channel: Offline retail (supermarkets, specialty stores) and online e-commerce.
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Key Players
Leading industry participants include
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.,
- Murphy’s Naturals, Inc.,
- The Coleman Company, Inc.,
- Yankee Candle Company,
- La Jolie Muse,
- Gies-Kerzen GmbH.
LSI Keywords
Citronella candles, natural mosquito repellent, soy wax pest control, outdoor bug-repelling candles, DEET-free insect deterrent, botanical mosquito protection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- What is the projected value of the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market by 2032? The market is expected to reach USD 74.90 million by 2032.
- At what CAGR is the market growing from 2026 to 2032? It is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%.
- Which ingredient dominates the market?Citronella oil remains the most widely used active repellent ingredient.
- What are the primary wax types utilized? Soy wax and beeswax lead due to clean-burning, eco-friendly consumer preferences.
- Which end-users drive the highest demand?Residential households, campers, and outdoor hospitality businesses generate major demand.
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Outlook
With rising health awareness and demand for sustainable, dual-purpose ambient pest control, the Mosquito Repellant Candle Market presents lucrative expansion opportunities through 2032.
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