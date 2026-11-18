Summary

The Global Hummus Market is valued at USD 7.43 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for plant-based foods, growing interest in healthy snacking, and wider adoption of vegan diets are supporting market development. Hummus, traditionally prepared using chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, offers a versatile option for dips, spreads, sandwiches, and snacks. Its use in households, restaurants, and foodservice businesses is encouraging manufacturers to expand product varieties and distribution networks.

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Trends

The market is witnessing growing interest in flavoured hummus, including roasted red pepper, black olive, and white bean varieties. Manufacturers are introducing new recipes and convenient packaging to appeal to consumers seeking variety. Hummus is also gaining attention as a dip for vegetables, crackers, and bread, as well as a spread for wraps and sandwiches. Retailers are expanding their chilled food selections, while brands are exploring ingredient combinations that offer distinctive flavours and textures.

Growth

Demand is supported by changing food preferences and interest in convenient plant-based snacks. Chickpeas provide protein and dietary fibre, making hummus an attractive addition to a varied diet. Its versatility allows consumers to incorporate it into meals without extensive preparation. Restaurants, cafés, supermarkets, and online grocery services are helping increase product accessibility. Improvements in processing, packaging, and storage also allow manufacturers to develop products for different purchasing needs.

Key Players and Segmentation

Key companies operating in the market include Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc., Strauss Group, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Lantana Foods, Bakkavor Group, Haliburton International Foods, Tribe Hummus, Fountain of Health, Boar’s Head Brand, Nestlé, and Sabra Dipping Co. Competition is shaped by flavour innovation, product quality, brand recognition, pricing, packaging, and retail relationships.

By type, the market includes original, red pepper, black olive, white bean, and other varieties. Original hummus serves consumers who prefer a traditional flavour, while flavoured options offer alternatives for different tastes. By packaging, products are available in tubes, cups, jars, bottles, and other formats. By distribution channel, the market includes online stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets. These channels allow brands to serve household shoppers, convenience-focused buyers, and customers purchasing groceries online.

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Regional Analysis

The market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America benefits from established retail distribution and increasing availability of plant-based foods. Europe offers opportunities through interest in vegetarian diets and convenient snack options. Asia-Pacific has potential as urbanisation, changing eating habits, and modern retail growth introduce hummus to more consumers. Other regions may benefit from greater product availability, foodservice expansion, and increased awareness of international food choices.

Market Key Takeaways

Plant-based eating and healthy snacking are important market influences.

Flavoured varieties help brands attract consumers seeking new tastes.

Convenient packaging supports household and on-the-go consumption.

Supermarkets and online stores improve product accessibility.

Quality, freshness, flavour, and pricing influence consumer preferences.

Market Drivers

Growing interest in plant-based diets is encouraging consumers to explore foods made from legumes and other plant ingredients. Hummus can be served with vegetables, bread, and crackers or used in sandwiches and wraps. Its versatility supports demand across several meal occasions. Product innovation and wider availability in supermarkets and online stores also help manufacturers reach new customers.

Market Opportunities

Companies can expand their portfolios with regional flavours, different portion sizes, and convenient packaging. Partnerships with supermarkets, restaurants, and foodservice distributors can increase visibility. Online sales provide an additional route for reaching consumers who seek specialised food products. Manufacturers can also differentiate their brands through ingredient transparency, consistent quality, and product options that address varying dietary preferences.

Market Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices and availability of chickpeas, tahini, and other ingredients can affect production costs. Refrigerated storage and transportation may add expenses for products requiring controlled temperatures. Competition from other dips, spreads, and snack foods can also influence purchasing decisions. Maintaining freshness, texture, and flavour throughout distribution is important, while pricing products competitively remains a challenge for manufacturers.

Conclusion

The Hummus Market is benefiting from interest in plant-based foods, convenient snacks, and varied flavour experiences. Product development, accessible packaging, and broader retail distribution create opportunities for companies seeking to expand their customer base. Businesses that maintain quality and respond to changing food preferences can strengthen their competitive position across consumer and foodservice channels.

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At BrandEssence®, we help companies enhance their strategies by providing actionable insights. We use scientific research to investigate consumer views, perceptions, and expectations regarding an existing or proposed product or service launch. Our research supports businesses in understanding market opportunities, evaluating competitive landscapes, and identifying factors that influence product adoption and market performance. We use structured research methodologies and analytical approaches to deliver meaningful market intelligence that helps organisations make informed strategic decisions and plan for sustainable growth.