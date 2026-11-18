North America Self-Testing Market Overview

The North America Self-Testing Market is experiencing changes driven by growing awareness of preventive healthcare, increasing demand for convenient diagnostic solutions, and the adoption of home-based testing technologies. The market was valued at USD 11,878.9 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9,807.6 Million by 2033, registering a CAGR of -2.7% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

Self-testing enables individuals to monitor their health conditions and identify potential diseases without necessarily visiting hospitals or diagnostic centers. These products offer convenience, accessibility, and faster preliminary results. Common applications include blood glucose testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, cholesterol testing, HIV testing, COVID-19 testing, and other home-based diagnostic procedures.

Increasing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and the availability of self-testing products through pharmacies and online platforms continue to influence the regional market. Technological developments, including digital testing devices and connected diagnostic solutions, are also contributing to changes in consumer preferences.

Download Free Sample Report: Get a Free Sample of the North America Self-Testing Market Report

Growth Drivers & Trends

The growing preference for convenient healthcare solutions is an important factor influencing the North America self-testing market. Consumers increasingly prefer home-based diagnostic products that help reduce hospital visits and provide greater privacy.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, is supporting demand for blood glucose monitoring products. Similarly, increasing awareness of sexually transmitted infections and the importance of early diagnosis is encouraging the adoption of HIV and other self-testing kits.

Digitalization is another important market trend. Digital pregnancy tests, mobile applications, Bluetooth connectivity, and connected diagnostic devices are improving the user experience and accessibility of home testing solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic also strengthened awareness and adoption of home-based testing products, encouraging manufacturers to develop more accessible diagnostic solutions.

Market Segmentation

The North America self-testing market is segmented by type and distribution channel.

By Type:

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Cholesterol Testing

COVID Testing

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Blood glucose testing represents an important application because of the increasing need for regular diabetes monitoring. Pregnancy and fertility testing products also benefit from consumer demand for convenient and private diagnostic solutions. Meanwhile, e-commerce is providing additional accessibility through online product availability.

Regional Analysis

The North American market primarily covers the United States and Canada.

The United States represents a significant market for self-testing products, supported by healthcare technology investments, product availability, and growing awareness of early disease detection. The country accounted for more than 90% of the regional market revenue in 2021, according to the report.

Canada is another important market, supported by increasing awareness of infectious diseases, an aging population, and the availability of diagnostic testing solutions. Government initiatives and product licensing activities also contribute to the development of the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The North America self-testing market includes established medical technology companies, diagnostic manufacturers, and specialized testing kit providers. Market participants focus on product innovation, technological improvements, distribution expansion, and the development of convenient diagnostic solutions.

Digital integration, product accessibility, and improvements in testing technologies are important competitive considerations. Companies are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios to address different healthcare testing requirements.

Get the Complete Market Report – Buy Now: North America Self-Testing Market Report

Key Players

Major companies operating in the North America self-testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ARKRAY Inc.

Access Bio

Lucira Health Inc.

Ellume

iHealth

OraSure

Bionime Corporation

BTNX Inc.

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Roche Holding AG

True Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

CELLTRION Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics

Recent Developments

November 2020: The U.S. FDA authorized the first COVID-19 test for home self-testing, developed by Lucira Health, providing an important milestone for at-home molecular diagnostics.

November 2020: bioLytical Laboratories received a Health Canada licence to produce and sell its INSTI HIV Self Test in Canada.

October 2021: The White House planned an additional USD 1 billion investment in rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, highlighting the growing importance of accessible home diagnostics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the North America Self-Testing Market size in 2026?

The market was valued at USD 11,878.9 Million in 2026.

What is the projected market size by 2033?

The market is expected to reach USD 9,807.6 Million by 2033.

What is the CAGR of the North America Self-Testing Market?

The market is projected to register a CAGR of -2.7% during 2026–2033.

What are the major market segments?

The market is segmented by blood glucose testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, cholesterol testing, COVID testing, and others. Distribution channels include retail pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and e-commerce.

Who are the major players in the North America Self-Testing Market?

Major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, Quidel Corporation, ACON Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

About Us

At BrandEssence®, we help companies enhance their strategies by providing actionable insights. We use scientific research to investigate consumer views, perceptions, and expectations regarding an existing or proposed product or service launch. A variety of factors influence the success of a product and service launch, and scientific research helps organizations understand opinions, perceptions, and expectations.

The team at BrandEssence® applies market research methodologies across industries and domains, using research tools and analytical approaches to generate actionable market insights.

Contact Us

BrandEssence® Market Research and Consulting Pvt ltd

Phone No.: +918975852287

Email Id: [email protected]

Website link: https://brandessenceresearch.com/