Airbnb Automated educator says the dispute now involves YouTube, following challenges concerning his Instagram handle and host community.Sean Rakidzich, the short-term rental educator behind Airbnb Automated, is addressing what he describes as a dispute with Airbnb over the names of his educational channels and host community.

According to Rakidzich, Airbnb has challenged his use of the Airbnb name in connection with his Instagram handle, @airbnbautomated, and the community group “The Hosts of Airbnb Automated.” He says the dispute now also involves his YouTube channel, YouTube.com/airbnbautomated.

Rakidzich says he has spent ten years teaching people how to become hosts and manage short-term rental businesses. He believes that education has benefited Airbnb by helping people enter the market and operate listings on its platform.

The dispute concerns a name that audiences associate with his teaching. In Rakidzich’s view, changing an established channel identity can affect how people find an educator’s work and recognize the community built around it. He considers that audience relationship an important part of the dispute.

His educational content addresses pricing, listing performance, property operations, and the systems involved in running short-term rentals. Airbnb Automated has served as an identifying name for that content across his online channels.

Rakidzich’s position is that the discussion should account for both the disputed naming and the role independent educators play in helping hosts learn to operate on a platform. He is raising the issue publicly because he believes the consequences for an established educational community merit attention.

The descriptions of Airbnb’s actions and their impact in this announcement reflect Rakidzich’s account. This announcement does not report that a court has ruled on the dispute or that any of the referenced accounts has been removed.

About Sean Rakidzich

Sean Rakidzich is a short-term rental operator and educator behind Airbnb Automated and Cracking Superhost. His work covers rental arbitrage, hosting operations, pricing, revenue management, and business systems. He is the author of The Revenue Manager’s Handbook.