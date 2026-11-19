The Cancer Targeted Therapy Market size was valued at US$ 95.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 235.68 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.84% from 2025 to 2031. Advancements in genomic profiling and biomarker discovery, growing preference for precision medicine approaches, and a robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors are supporting market growth. Expansion into rare cancers and rising adoption in Asia Pacific are creating new opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies and oncology care providers.

Market Overview

The Cancer Targeted Therapy Market is evolving as clinicians increasingly use drugs that block abnormal proteins and molecular drivers that promote the growth of cancer cells, often in combination with traditional chemotherapy. The market is segmented by therapy type into Monoclonal Antibodies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Gene Therapy, and Others; by indication into Blood Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver and Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, and Others; and by distribution channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Stores.

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market by therapy type in 2024, the lung cancer segment held the largest share by indication, and the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share by distribution channel. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Check valuable insights in the Cancer Targeted Therapy Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIPUB00031706

Key Market Trends

Monoclonal Antibodies Lead Therapy Types

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies bind specifically to target antigens on cancer cells and minimize damage to healthy tissue. Agents such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are standard in breast, colorectal, and lung cancer treatment, and are increasingly used in combination with newer therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates.

Lung Cancer Leads Indications

The lung cancer segment held the largest share in 2024, supported by the high incidence of actionable genetic mutations such as EGFR, ALK, and ROS1. Targeted therapies have improved survival rates and quality of life for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and routine biomarker testing continues to expand the eligible patient pool.

Hospital Pharmacies Lead Distribution Channels

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2024 because of the specialized handling and intravenous delivery that many targeted therapies require.

New Approvals Expanding Treatment Options

Recent regulatory approvals, including the FDA approval of telisotuzumab vedotin (Emrelis) for previously treated non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with high c-Met protein overexpression and of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) for HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, are broadening the range of biomarker-driven therapies.

Global Market Insights

The market is being shaped by advancements in genomic profiling and biomarker discovery, preference for precision medicine approaches, and a robust pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors. Targeted therapy has gained notable traction in developed and emerging countries, and with new product launches and a growing number of available medications, the segment is expected to hold a significant share of the cancer therapeutics market.

Next-generation sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and liquid biopsies have allowed clinicians to identify actionable mutations such as EGFR, ALK, KRAS, BRAF, and HER2, supporting the move away from a one-size-fits-all approach toward treatment based on the molecular drivers of individual tumors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by rising cancer prevalence, increased healthcare investment, and wider adoption of molecular diagnostics, with China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia playing important roles.

Explore the Cancer Targeted Therapy industry overview for additional market insights: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/industry-overview/cancer-targeted-therapy-market

Regional Analysis

North America

The report covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe

The report covers Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Russia, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The region benefits from rising cancer prevalence, increased investment in healthcare, widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics, strong government support for biopharmaceutical innovation in China, expanding oncology services in India, and a highly developed healthcare system in Japan. The report covers China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Bangladesh.

South and Central America

The report covers Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Middle East and Africa

The report covers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Turkiye, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria.

Market Forecast by 2031

The Cancer Targeted Therapy Market is projected to increase from US$ 95.12 billion in 2024 to US$ 235.68 billion by 2031, reflecting a 13.84% CAGR during 2025–2031.

The monoclonal antibodies segment leads by therapy type, lung cancer leads by indication, and hospital pharmacies lead by distribution channel. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly through 2031.

Strategic Analysis

Companies operating in the market are focusing on biomarker-driven drug development, antibody-drug conjugates, expanded indications, and broader access. Rare cancer indications and Asia Pacific provide opportunities to expand use, while partnerships between local and multinational pharmaceutical companies provide additional avenues for growth.

Strategic priorities include advancing biomarker-driven and tumor-agnostic therapies, expanding into rare cancers and tumors with specific genetic mutations, strengthening the pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors, and building presence in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets.

Market Drivers

Advancements in Genomic Profiling and Biomarker Discovery

Genomic profiling and biomarker discovery are reshaping how cancer is diagnosed, stratified, and treated. Detailed molecular information about individual tumors is supporting precision medicine approaches and the development of targeted drugs such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates, which aim to inhibit cancer-driving pathways without damaging healthy tissue. Biomarkers are also being used to track disease progression, predict resistance, and guide eligibility for combination therapies, and regulators such as the FDA and EMA are providing increasing guidance and approvals for biomarker-driven therapeutics.

Preference for Precision Medicine and a Robust Drug Pipeline

A strong pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors, along with new product launches and a growing number of available medications, is supporting wider use of targeted therapy alongside traditional chemotherapy.

Market Opportunities

Expanding Targeted Therapies into Rare Cancers

Targeted therapies have historically been developed for high-prevalence cancers such as lung, breast, and colorectal cancer. Advances in genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostics have uncovered actionable mutations in less common tumors, including cholangiocarcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, anaplastic thyroid cancer, and certain sarcomas, creating opportunities for new therapies.

Tumor-Agnostic Therapies and Regulatory Incentives

Tumor-agnostic therapies, such as TRK inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors for MSI-H or TMB-high tumors, treat cancers based on their genetic profile rather than their tissue of origin. Accelerated approval pathways and orphan drug designations encourage pharmaceutical companies to pursue therapies for smaller patient populations.

Growth in Asia Pacific

Rapid expansion of clinical trial infrastructure, better access to genetic testing, growing awareness of biomarker-driven therapies, and strategic alliances between local and multinational pharmaceutical companies are strengthening the region’s role in targeted cancer care.

Market Restraints

High Cost of Targeted Therapies

Targeted therapies and the molecular testing needed to select patients can be expensive, which may limit access, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.

Therapy Resistance and Limited Patient Eligibility

Cancers can develop resistance to targeted drugs, and these therapies are effective only in patients whose tumors carry specific biomarkers, which limits the eligible patient population.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes large global pharmaceutical companies and specialized oncology developers.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Astellas Pharma Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AbbVie

Get Premium Research Report of Cancer Targeted Therapy Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/BMIPUB00031706

Conclusion

The Cancer Targeted Therapy Market is positioned for strong growth through 2031 as genomic profiling, biomarker discovery, and demand for precision medicine continue to expand. Monoclonal antibodies, lung cancer indications, hospital pharmacy distribution, rare cancer therapies, and Asia Pacific growth provide attractive opportunities for industry participants.

Companies that combine strong biomarker-driven pipelines, antibody-drug conjugate and small molecule capabilities, and a growing presence in Asia Pacific are well positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities.

Related Reading / Reports

Cancer Therapeutics Market: Analysis of cancer therapeutic types, clinical applications, regional demand, and competitive developments.

About Us

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us: