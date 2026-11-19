For many patients, the hardest part of an MRI scan is the tube itself. That discomfort keeps the Open MRI Systems Market growing, from US$ 1.65 Billion in 2024 to a projected US$ 2.6 Billion by 2031, at a 6.7% CAGR during 2025 to 2031. The report from The Insight Partners tracks historic data from 2021 to 2023, with 2024 as the base year.

What Is an Open MRI System?

An open MRI system performs magnetic resonance imaging in a wider, less enclosed scanner than a traditional closed bore. The open design gives anxious or claustrophobic patients more room, and it also accommodates larger patients. Clinicians still receive diagnostic images of the brain, spine, abdomen, breast and heart.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006825

What Is Driving Demand for Open MRI Systems?

Patient-centric care is the first driver. Open MRI systems offer a broader, less intimidating environment, which matters for patients who would struggle through a conventional scan. Hospitals invest in them to lift satisfaction and cut cancelled appointments.

Technology is the second. Older open systems produced lower resolution than closed ones, which limited their use in complex diagnostic cases. Progress in magnet design, coil technology and imaging software has narrowed that gap, so the open MRI systems market now competes on image quality as well as comfort.

Growing awareness of diagnostic imaging is the third. Providers and patients increasingly understand how MRI supports the diagnosis of orthopaedic and neurological conditions. Outpatient clinics, where scan turnover matters, are well placed to adopt open systems that make scanning less stressful.

Several trends add momentum. Mobile and portable open systems can bring imaging to rural and underserved areas, and that suits the rise of telehealth. Manufacturers are also adding energy-saving features and recyclable materials, which gives facilities with sustainability goals another reason to buy.

Open MRI Systems Market Segmentation Overview

By Field Strength: Low, medium and high field strength systems serve different clinical and budget needs. Low field systems favour comfort and affordability, which suits outpatient and community settings. Medium and high field systems appeal to providers that put image detail first for complex diagnostic work.

By Application: Brain and spine imaging cover the neurological and musculoskeletal cases that drive much of the daily scan volume. Abdominal and cardiac applications call for stable, detailed images in areas where patient movement can be an issue. Breast imaging and other applications round out the segment, and the open design helps patients who find a closed bore stressful.

Key Market Players in the Open MRI Systems Market

General Electric

Hitachi Medical Systems

ESAOTE SPA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Revtek Solutions

MinFound Medical Systems

SternMed

Time Medical Holding

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Hitachi Medical Systems bring broad imaging portfolios and wide hospital relationships. ESAOTE SPA adds depth in compact diagnostic systems. Altair Engineering, Inc., Revtek Solutions, MinFound Medical Systems, SternMed and Time Medical Holding widen the field, and competition centres on image quality, patient comfort and cost.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends in Open MRI Systems

Integration with other diagnostic modalities is a clear opportunity. Pairing open MRI with ultrasound or CT could give clinicians a fuller picture from a single visit and shorten the path to diagnosis. Systems that fit smoothly into those care pathways will gain ground.

Sustainability is turning into a selling point. Energy-saving designs and recyclable materials help facilities meet their corporate responsibility goals. Home-based and remote imaging services may follow, particularly for elderly or disabled patients who find travel hard.

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006825

Regional Outlook for the Open MRI Systems Market

North America is anchored by the United States, a key market supported by patient-centric imaging solutions, technological advances and strong awareness of diagnostic imaging. Canada and Mexico add demand through hospital and outpatient purchasing.

Europe draws on established healthcare systems across the UK, Germany, France and Italy. Patient comfort and outpatient access shape buying decisions in these countries.

Asia Pacific offers room to grow as China, India, Japan and Australia expand imaging capacity. Community and outpatient care models can widen the reach of open systems in these markets.

South and Central America is at an earlier stage, with Brazil and Argentina building diagnostic capability. Sports medicine and rehabilitation add a further source of demand wherever clinics invest in soft tissue imaging.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish