Sterilization Equipment Market Overview & Growth

Valued at approximately USD 16.43 billion in 2024, the global sterilization equipment market is projected to nearly double to around USD 30.69 billion by 2030, driven by a strong single- to low double-digit CAGR. Rising healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), expanding surgical volumes, and strict hygiene mandates across hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing fuel this steady expansion.

Key Trends

Low-Temperature Shift: Surging adoption of hydrogen peroxide gas plasma and vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems for delicate, heat-sensitive robotic and endoscopic tools.

Smart Automation: Integration of IoT, RFID tracking, and AI predictive maintenance to ensure regulatory traceability and faster turnaround times.

Outsourcing: Growing reliance on contract sterilization services by pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

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Market Segmentation

By Product: Heat sterilizers (steam autoclaves, depyrogenation ovens), low-temperature sterilizers (ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide), radiation devices, sterile membrane filters, and consumables.

By End User: Hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, medical device companies, biotech/pharma firms, and food and beverage industries.

By Region: North America leads in revenue share, while Asia-Pacific registers the fastest growth due to expanding hospital infrastructure.

Key Players

STERIS plc, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive), 3M, Sotera Health, Belimed AG, Matachana Group, and Steelco S.p.A.

LSI Keywords

Infection control devices, steam autoclaves, low-temperature sterilization, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), CSSD equipment, medical device reprocessing, ethylene oxide sterilizers, hospital disinfection systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected market size of the sterilization equipment industry by 2030? The market is forecast to reach roughly USD 30.69 billion by 2030, up from USD 16.43 billion in 2024. Which technology segment is growing the fastest? Low-temperature sterilization is expanding rapidly to accommodate heat- and moisture-sensitive surgical and robotic instruments. What is the primary driver behind market demand? Preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) alongside rising global surgical procedures and stringent regulatory standards. Which region dominates the market? North America holds the largest market share, whereas Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate. Who are the leading manufacturers in this space? Top companies include STERIS, Getinge, Fortive (ASP), 3M, and Sotera Health.

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Outlook

As surgical complexity and infection-control benchmarks intensify worldwide, the sterilization equipment market remains a foundational pillar of modern healthcare and biopharma safety, offering sustained opportunities for automated, eco-friendly, and connected sterilization solutions.

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