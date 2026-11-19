aircraft tire plays an essential role in ensuring aircraft safety, stability, and reliable landing performance. These tires are specially designed to withstand heavy loads, high speeds, and extreme landing pressures. Advanced rubber compounds and reinforced materials improve durability and resistance. Growing global air traffic is supporting demand for aircraft tires.

Aircraft Tire Market Overview

The aircraft tire market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing global air passenger traffic, expanding commercial aviation fleets, and rising demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and replacement services. Aircraft tires are essential components designed to withstand extreme pressure, heavy landing loads, high speeds, and challenging runway conditions. These specialized tires provide stability, traction, braking performance, and safety during aircraft takeoff, landing, and ground operations. Growing investments in aviation infrastructure and the expansion of airline operations are creating new opportunities for aircraft tire manufacturers worldwide.

The aircraft tire market was valued at US$ 2.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 2.66 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.72% during 2026–2034. The market’s development is supported by increasing aircraft deliveries, rising air travel demand, and the need for regular tire replacement to maintain operational safety. Airlines and aircraft operators are increasingly focusing on durable, high-performance tire technologies that can improve service life, reduce maintenance expenses, and support efficient fleet operations.

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Key Growth Drivers of the Aircraft Tire Market

One of the major factors driving the aircraft tire market is the continuous expansion of the global aviation industry. Increasing passenger travel, international tourism, and commercial cargo transportation are encouraging airlines to expand their aircraft fleets. As aircraft utilization increases, tire wear and replacement requirements also rise, creating consistent aftermarket demand.

Another important growth driver is the increasing emphasis on aviation safety and maintenance standards. Aircraft tires must meet strict performance and reliability requirements because they operate under significant mechanical stress during takeoff and landing. Airlines and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers regularly inspect and replace tires to maintain aircraft safety and operational efficiency.

Technological advancements in tire materials, rubber compounds, and manufacturing processes are also supporting market development. Manufacturers are focusing on improving tire durability, load-bearing capacity, heat resistance, and resistance to wear. The adoption of advanced radial tire construction is further supporting performance improvements across modern commercial aircraft fleets.

Aircraft Tire Market Segmentation

The aircraft tire market is segmented by aircraft type and tire construction, with narrow-body aircraft and radial tires representing important market categories.

By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body

Approximately 42% market share in 2025.

Approximately 3% CAGR through 2034.

Narrow-body aircraft account for the largest demand base in the aircraft tire market. These aircraft are widely used for short- and medium-haul routes and operate with high flight frequencies. Their extensive utilization generates substantial landing cycles and recurring tire replacement requirements. The continued expansion of low-cost carriers and regional airline networks is expected to support demand for narrow-body aircraft tires throughout the forecast period.

By Tire Construction: Radial

Approximately 61% market share in 2025.

Approximately 3% CAGR through 2034.

Radial tires hold a leading position because commercial aircraft increasingly require higher load-bearing capacity, improved durability, and efficient operating characteristics. Their construction supports performance requirements associated with modern aircraft platforms. Growing airline interest in lifecycle operating costs, tire longevity, and maintenance efficiency is further encouraging the adoption of radial aircraft tires.

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Key Players in the Aircraft Tire Market

Major companies operating in the aircraft tire market include:

Bridgestone Corporation

Desser Tire and Rubber Co., LLC

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited

Kadex Aero Supply Ltd

MICHELIN

Petlas Tire Corporation

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd

Specialty Tires of America, Inc.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Wilkerson Company, Inc.

These companies focus on product innovation, advanced tire materials, manufacturing improvements, and strategic business developments. Their competitive strategies include expanding product portfolios, strengthening distribution networks, and developing aircraft tires that meet evolving aviation safety and performance requirements.

Future Outlook of the Aircraft Tire Market

The future outlook for the aircraft tire market remains positive, supported by the gradual expansion of commercial aviation, increasing aircraft utilization, and growing demand for aftermarket maintenance services. Rising investments in airline fleet modernization and aviation infrastructure are expected to create additional opportunities for tire manufacturers through 2034.

Technological advancements in lightweight materials, advanced rubber compounds, and radial tire construction are likely to improve tire performance, durability, and operational efficiency. Manufacturers are also expected to focus on sustainable production practices, improved retreading technologies, and solutions that reduce the overall lifecycle costs of aircraft tires.

Overall, the aircraft tire market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Increasing air traffic, recurring replacement demand, and continuous improvements in aircraft tire technology will remain important factors shaping the industry. Companies offering reliable, durable, and high-performance tire solutions are well positioned to benefit from the evolving global aviation market.

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