The global Niacin and Niacinamide Market is witnessing steady growth, supported by increasing demand for vitamin B3 ingredients across human nutrition, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and personal care applications. The market was valued at US$ 1.24 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 1.84 billion by 2034. It is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.48% during 2026 to 2034. Growing nutritional awareness, expanding livestock production, and rising demand for niacinamide in cosmetic formulations are among the important factors influencing the market outlook.

The Niacin and Niacinamide Market report by The Insight Partners provides an overview of market size, growth drivers, segmentation, regional opportunities, competitive positioning, and emerging industry trends. The assessment helps manufacturers, investors, suppliers, and other stakeholders understand changing demand patterns and evaluate potential business opportunities across the value chain.

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Niacin and Niacinamide Market Size and Growth Forecast:

The Niacin and Niacinamide Market is projected to expand from US$ 1.24 billion in 2025 to US$ 1.84 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.48% over the 2026 to 2034 forecast period. This growth outlook highlights the continuing relevance of vitamin B3 ingredients across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, cosmetics, human nutrition, and animal nutrition.

Niacin and niacinamide are forms of vitamin B3 used in different product formulations. Their application across several end-user industries supports market demand and provides manufacturers with opportunities to serve diverse customer requirements. Demand from the nutritional products sector is supported by greater consumer awareness of wellness and dietary supplementation. Meanwhile, cosmetic manufacturers are incorporating niacinamide into skincare formulations because of its recognized skin-related benefits. The pharmaceutical industry also represents an important area of application, while animal nutrition contributes to demand for vitamin B3 ingredients in livestock feed formulations. These varied applications help sustain the market’s growth prospects throughout the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving the Niacin and Niacinamide Market

Increasing Nutritional and Health Awareness:

Growing awareness of balanced diets, nutritional deficiencies, and dietary supplementation is supporting demand for niacin and niacinamide. Niacin plays a role in normal metabolic functions and energy production, making it an important ingredient in vitamin supplements and multivitamin formulations.

As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, manufacturers have opportunities to develop and expand vitamin-based product offerings. The continued interest in preventive health and nutritional products is expected to support the use of vitamin B3 ingredients across relevant applications.

Expanding Livestock and Animal Nutrition Applications:

The expansion of livestock production and demand for quality animal products are creating opportunities for niacin and niacinamide suppliers. Vitamin B3 ingredients are used in animal nutrition formulations to support metabolic functions and animal development.

Poultry, swine, and dairy production are relevant areas for feed additives containing vitamin B3. As livestock producers focus on feed quality and animal nutrition, demand for nutritional ingredients may support further market development.

Rising Demand from the Cosmetics Industry:

Niacinamide has gained attention in personal care and skincare products because of its reported benefits for skin appearance, including helping improve skin texture and elasticity and reduce the appearance of uneven pigmentation. Its use in multifunctional skincare formulations supports demand from cosmetic manufacturers. Consumer interest in skincare products and clean-label formulations provides an additional opportunity for companies supplying niacinamide for personal care applications.

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Niacin and Niacinamide Market Segmentation: The Niacin and Niacinamide Market is analyzed across different forms and end-user categories. These segments help explain how demand is distributed among product formats and industries.

By Form:

The market is segmented into granular, powder, and liquid forms. Each format serves different manufacturing and formulation requirements. Product selection can depend on the intended application, handling requirements, and processing needs of end users.

Granular and powder forms are relevant to applications requiring solid ingredients, while liquid formats provide an alternative for formulations that accommodate liquid inputs. Understanding demand across these forms helps manufacturers align product development and supply strategies with customer requirements.

By End User:

The end-user segmentation includes pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, human nutrition, and animal nutrition.

Pharmaceuticals: Niacin and niacinamide are used in relevant pharmaceutical formulations, creating demand from manufacturers serving healthcare-related applications.

Niacin and niacinamide are used in relevant pharmaceutical formulations, creating demand from manufacturers serving healthcare-related applications. Cosmeceuticals: Niacinamide is incorporated into skincare and personal care formulations, supporting demand from cosmetic product manufacturers.

Niacinamide is incorporated into skincare and personal care formulations, supporting demand from cosmetic product manufacturers. Human Nutrition: Vitamin supplements and nutritional products represent an important application area as consumer interest in wellness continues.

Vitamin supplements and nutritional products represent an important application area as consumer interest in wellness continues. Animal Nutrition: Feed formulations for livestock and other relevant animal nutrition applications contribute to demand for vitamin B3 ingredients.

These end-user categories provide multiple sources of demand and allow suppliers to serve industries with different product specifications and purchasing priorities.

Regional Outlook for the Niacin and Niacinamide Market:

The market report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. This geographic coverage provides a framework for assessing regional market conditions and identifying potential opportunities across countries.

The United States is identified as a key market, supported by nutritional and health awareness, livestock sector expansion, and demand from the cosmetics industry. Across the wider global market, regional demand can vary according to end-user requirements, industry development, and the adoption of nutritional and personal care products. For manufacturers and suppliers, regional analysis can support decisions involving market entry, distribution networks, capacity planning, and customer targeting. However, opportunities should be evaluated in the context of individual country conditions and application-specific demand.

Emerging Trends and Recent Industry Developments:

Several industry trends are shaping the Niacin and Niacinamide Market. These developments relate to product formulation, ingredient sourcing, personalized nutrition, and research into additional applications.

Growing Interest in Plant-Based Niacin Sources:

Increasing interest in plant-based diets and sustainably sourced ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to explore alternative sources of niacin. Ingredients derived from grains, nuts, and green vegetables align with consumer interest in plant-based nutrition and products marketed around sustainability.

Advances in Niacin Delivery Systems:

Developments in formulation technologies, including controlled-release and sustained-release capsules, are creating opportunities for pharmaceutical applications. Encapsulation and related approaches are also being explored to improve ingredient delivery and formulation performance.

Personalized Nutrition and Product Innovation:

Personalized nutrition is another emerging trend, with consumers showing interest in nutritional products tailored to individual requirements. Digital health solutions and genetic testing are contributing to this trend, creating potential opportunities for companies offering customized supplement products.

Sustainability and Research Collaborations:

The growing focus on clean-label products and sustainable manufacturing presents opportunities for ingredient producers. Research collaborations among industry participants, academic institutions, and research organizations may also support new applications in nutraceuticals, functional foods, and pharmaceutical formulations. These developments represent broader industry trends and potential areas of innovation rather than confirmation of specific recent company announcements.

Competitive Landscape and Top Key Players:

Competition in the Niacin and Niacinamide Market involves companies supplying vitamin ingredients and related products to pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, and animal nutrition industries. Product quality, manufacturing capabilities, customer relationships, distribution reach, and innovation are relevant considerations in the competitive environment.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

DSM

Evonik Industries

Zhejiang NHU Co Ltd

Vertellus Specialties UK

Jubilant Life Sciences

Fagron

Brother Enterprises

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc

These companies participate in an industry serving multiple end-user markets. Competitive strategies and product development activities can influence how suppliers respond to evolving customer requirements and opportunities across application segments.

Future Outlook for the Niacin and Niacinamide Market:

The outlook for the Niacin and Niacinamide Market remains positive, with the market expected to reach US$ 1.84 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.24 billion in 2025. The projected CAGR of 4.48% during 2026 to 2034 indicates continued expansion across the forecast period.

Growth opportunities are associated with nutritional supplements, pharmaceutical formulations, cosmetic products, and animal nutrition. Emerging interest in plant-based ingredients, personalized nutrition, and improved delivery systems may also influence product development and sourcing strategies. For manufacturers, suppliers, and investors, understanding the market by form, end user, and region can help identify areas for potential expansion. Evaluating the competitive landscape and changing application requirements will remain important for businesses seeking to strengthen their position in the global market.

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