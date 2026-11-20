The global Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Market is witnessing significant developments as automotive manufacturers increasingly focus on vehicle efficiency, improved driving comfort, safety, and advanced steering technologies. Electronic Power Steering systems have become an important component of modern vehicles because they replace conventional hydraulic steering mechanisms with electronically controlled systems. These systems use electric motors, sensors, and electronic control units to provide steering assistance based on driving conditions. Growing vehicle production, increasing consumer preference for comfortable driving experiences, and the automotive industry’s transition toward electrification are supporting the adoption of EPS technology across passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

According to The Insight Partners, the global Electronic Power Steering Market was valued at US$52.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$54.93 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.63% during 2020–2027. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, vehicle safety, technological advancements, and improved steering performance is creating opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global EPS industry.

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Key Market Drivers Fueling the Electronic Power Steering Market

Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency is one of the major factors driving the adoption of electronic power steering systems. Traditional hydraulic power steering systems continuously draw power from the engine through a hydraulic pump, which can increase energy consumption. In contrast, EPS systems use an electric motor that provides steering assistance when required.

This demand-based operation helps reduce unnecessary energy consumption and supports improved vehicle efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly integrating EPS technology into new vehicle models to meet consumer expectations and evolving vehicle efficiency requirements. The growing focus on reducing fuel consumption is therefore creating attractive opportunities for electronic power steering manufacturers.

Rising Production of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

Increasing global vehicle production is another important driver supporting the expansion of the Electronic Power Steering Market. Growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding transportation infrastructure, and increasing demand for personal mobility are encouraging automotive manufacturers to expand their production capabilities.

Passenger cars represent an important application area for EPS systems because consumers increasingly expect smooth steering, enhanced driving comfort, and improved vehicle control. Similarly, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles are adopting advanced steering technologies to improve maneuverability and driving performance.

As vehicle manufacturers introduce new models and upgrade existing platforms, the demand for reliable and efficient EPS components is expected to create business opportunities throughout the automotive supply chain.

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The global shift toward electric mobility is creating new opportunities for electronic power steering technology. Electric vehicles require efficient electrical systems to optimize energy utilization and vehicle performance. EPS technology is particularly suitable for electric vehicles because it operates independently of a conventional engine-driven hydraulic pump.

Automotive manufacturers are investing in electric vehicle platforms and advanced vehicle architectures, increasing the importance of electronically controlled steering systems. EPS manufacturers are focusing on developing compact, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced steering solutions to address the requirements of electric vehicle manufacturers.

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety and Driving Comfort

Vehicle safety and driving comfort have become important purchasing considerations for consumers. Electronic Power Steering systems provide precise steering assistance and can adjust steering response according to vehicle speed and driving conditions.

At lower speeds, EPS can provide greater steering assistance, making parking and maneuvering easier. At higher speeds, steering assistance can be adjusted to support stability and control. These capabilities improve the overall driving experience and encourage automotive manufacturers to incorporate EPS technology into their vehicle platforms.

Technological Advancements in Automotive Steering Systems

Continuous technological advancements are strengthening the competitive landscape of the EPS industry. Manufacturers are developing advanced sensors, electronic control units, steering motors, and integrated software solutions to improve steering accuracy and system reliability.

Furthermore, the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies is increasing the importance of electronically controlled steering. EPS systems can support features such as lane-keeping assistance and automated parking when integrated with suitable vehicle control architectures.

These developments are encouraging manufacturers to invest in research and development and introduce innovative steering technologies.

Electronic Power Steering Market Segmentation

The Electronic Power Steering Market is categorized based on type and vehicle application. Understanding these segments helps manufacturers identify demand patterns and potential investment opportunities.

By Type

Column-Assisted Electronic Power Steering: Provides steering assistance through an electric motor mounted on the steering column. It is commonly used in passenger vehicles because of its compact design and cost-effectiveness.

Provides steering assistance through an electric motor mounted on the steering column. It is commonly used in passenger vehicles because of its compact design and cost-effectiveness. Pinion-Assisted Electronic Power Steering: Delivers steering assistance through a motor connected to the steering pinion, offering improved steering performance.

Delivers steering assistance through a motor connected to the steering pinion, offering improved steering performance. Rack-Assisted Power Steering System: Provides steering assistance directly through the steering rack and is suitable for vehicles requiring higher steering assistance.

Provides steering assistance directly through the steering rack and is suitable for vehicles requiring higher steering assistance. Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering: Combines electronic control with hydraulic steering assistance to improve steering efficiency and system performance.

By Vehicle Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars represent an important application segment due to increasing demand for comfortable, efficient, and technologically advanced vehicles. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of advanced steering solutions in commercial vehicles is creating additional opportunities for EPS suppliers.

Regional Outlook of the Electronic Power Steering Market

The global Electronic Power Steering Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America: Vehicle technology advancements, demand for improved driving comfort, and the adoption of advanced automotive systems support market development.

Vehicle technology advancements, demand for improved driving comfort, and the adoption of advanced automotive systems support market development. Europe: Stringent vehicle efficiency requirements, automotive innovation, and the presence of established vehicle manufacturers contribute to EPS adoption.

Stringent vehicle efficiency requirements, automotive innovation, and the presence of established vehicle manufacturers contribute to EPS adoption. Asia Pacific: Growing automotive production, increasing vehicle ownership, and expanding electric vehicle manufacturing create significant opportunities for EPS suppliers.

Growing automotive production, increasing vehicle ownership, and expanding electric vehicle manufacturing create significant opportunities for EPS suppliers. South and Central America: Developments in automotive manufacturing and increasing demand for modern vehicles support market expansion.

Developments in automotive manufacturing and increasing demand for modern vehicles support market expansion. Middle East and Africa: Growing transportation requirements and developments in the automotive sector contribute to the adoption of advanced steering technologies.

Top Companies Operating in the Electronic Power Steering Market

The global EPS industry comprises established automotive technology companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, manufacturing expansion, and technological development.

Key companies profiled in The Insight Partners’ Electronic Power Steering Market report include:

Hyundai Mobis JTEKT Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Nexteer Automotive NSK Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH Showa Corporation The Mando Corporation thyssenkrupp AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG

These companies are focusing on developing advanced steering technologies to address changing automotive requirements and strengthen their competitive positions in the global market.

Future Opportunities in the Electronic Power Steering Market

The future of the Electronic Power Steering Market will be influenced by vehicle electrification, technological innovation, and increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems. The transition toward connected and automated vehicles is expected to create demand for sophisticated steering technologies capable of supporting electronic vehicle control systems.

Manufacturers investing in lightweight components, improved electronic control units, advanced sensors, and integrated steering solutions may benefit from emerging automotive industry opportunities. Additionally, the increasing development of electric and hybrid vehicles is likely to strengthen the importance of energy-efficient steering technologies.

For automotive component manufacturers, technology providers, suppliers, and investors, understanding these developments will be important for identifying emerging business opportunities and developing competitive strategies.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected size of the global Electronic Power Steering Market by 2027?

According to The Insight Partners, the global Electronic Power Steering Market is projected to reach US$54.94 billion by 2027.

What was the value of the Electronic Power Steering Market in 2019?

The global market was valued at US$52.69 billion in 2019.

What is the expected CAGR of the Electronic Power Steering Market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.63% during 2020–2027.

What are the major factors driving the Electronic Power Steering Market?

Major growth drivers include increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, rising automotive production, growing electric vehicle adoption, improvements in vehicle safety, and technological advancements in steering systems.

What are the major types of electronic power steering systems?

The major types include column-assisted EPS, pinion-assisted EPS, rack-assisted power steering systems, and electronic hydraulic power steering.

Which vehicle categories use electronic power steering systems?

EPS systems are used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Who are the key players in the Electronic Power Steering Market?

Major companies include Hyundai Mobis, JTEKT Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corporation, The Mando Corporation, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

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