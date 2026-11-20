Overview & Growth:

Valued at USD 7.72 Billion in 2026, the Global Magnetic Sensor Market is projected to hit USD 13.44 Billion by 2033 at an 8.24% CAGR, driven by electric vehicles and industrial automation.

Trends & Segmentation:

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) is rapidly gaining traction alongside dominant Hall Effect sensors. Key segments span Technology (Hall, TMR, AMR, GMR), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Region (Asia-Pacific leads).

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Key Players:

Infineon Technologies,

Allegro MicroSystems,

TDK Corporation,

NXP Semiconductors,

Honeywell.

LSI Keywords:

Hall-effect ICs, TMR sensors, automotive ADAS, contactless sensing, magnetoresistive sensors, EV powertrain.

FAQs:

What is the 2033 market valuation? USD 13.44 Billion. What is the CAGR? 8.24% (2026–2033). Which sector leads demand? Automotive. Which region dominates? Asia-Pacific. What technology is fastest-growing? TMR.

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Conclusion:

Rising EV adoption and smart manufacturing ensure robust, long-term expansion for contactless magnetic sensing solutions.

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