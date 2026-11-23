The Digital Isolator Market is growing steadily as industries adopt more electronics that must stay safe and stable under high voltage. The digital isolator market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,537.53 million in 2022 to US$ 4,133.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028. The total addressable market during 2023–2028 is projected at about US$ 20.47 billion.

Digital isolators isolate signal interference between circuits, improving a system’s stability and safety. They are used in electronic circuits, especially industrial electronic equipment, to protect systems from high-voltage hazards through DC isolation. In industry, they support component protection, signal level shifting, user safety, and compliance with safety regulations, and they allow data transfer without any electrical connection that could create a hazard.

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What is driving the market?

Growing demand from the industrial sector is the main driver. Automation reduces human intervention and improves efficiency, leading to wider deployment of PCs, DCs, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) in industrial facilities. Digital isolators are increasingly used in remote sensing devices, PLCs, and motor control devices, where they minimize ground-level errors in end devices. PLC demand is rising rapidly thanks to better flexibility, scalability, greater memory capacity, compact size, high-speed Ethernet, and wireless access. Growing use of remote sensing, motor control, and compact USB connections also adds demand.

The second driver is companies’ focus on developing innovative digital isolator products, and in Europe the growing adoption of electronics in many applications raises demand for noise-free electronics and electrical devices.

Which segment leads?

By type, Capacitive Coupling accounted for the largest share, at 38.9% in 2021, ahead of optical coupling, magnetic coupling, and giant magnetoresistive types. By application, SMEs held the larger share in 2021 and are anticipated to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 9.1%. Demand for industrial automation among small and medium-scale manufacturers in automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, energy and power, and telecom is driving adoption of semiconductor-based systems.

Which region leads?

North America held the largest share in 2021, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, at 9.8% over the forecast period. The report names Canada, the UK, India, China, and the UAE among countries with high growth rates. In Europe, the EU’s consumption of leading-edge semiconductors is expected to double in coming years, and the automotive industry represents about 7% of the region’s GDP. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, vehicle sales in Europe grew 10% in 2021 versus 2020, and rising electric vehicle production and sales, along with the presence of major manufacturers and suppliers, are likely to boost demand for digital isolators there.

What are the key developments?

In 2022, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology signed a distribution agreement with Avnet Abacus to expand its reach in the EMEA market. In 2019, Broadcom launched ACNT optocouplers with 15 mm creepage and 14.2 mm clearance for high-voltage isolation applications, covering different galvanic isolation requirements. The pandemic also affected Europe: limited local vendor presence meant dependence on imports, and supply chain challenges hampered the market before recovery brought demand back.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as Broadcom Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Vicor Corp, On Semiconductor Corp, NVE Corp, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Nexperia BV, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

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FAQs

1. How big is the digital isolator market?

The market was valued at US$ 2,537.53 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4,133.11 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

2. What is driving market growth?

Growing demand from the industrial sector, especially for PLCs, motor control, and remote sensing devices, and companies’ focus on innovative digital isolator products.

3. Which region and segment lead the market?

North America held a 37.7% share in 2021 and Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest. Capacitive coupling led by type, and SMEs led by application.

4. Who are the key players?

Broadcom Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Vicor Corp, On Semiconductor Corp, NVE Corp, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc, and Nexperia BV.

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