The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market is experiencing transformative growth as autonomous machines, mobile robots, and spatial computing devices become foundational across modern industries. The simultaneous localization and mapping market size is expected to reach US$ 5,572.53 million by 2031 from US$ 481.52 million in 2023. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2031.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) enables autonomous systems to construct a map of an unknown environment while continuously tracking their own real-time position within that space. By fusing data from cameras, LiDAR sensors, and inertial measurement units (IMUs), SLAM algorithms eliminate reliance on external GPS signals, allowing accurate navigation indoors, underground, and in dynamic industrial environments. Expanding deployment across warehouse automation, autonomous vehicles, drones, and augmented reality (AR) headsets continues to accelerate commercial adoption worldwide.

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What is driving the market?

The rising advent of industrial mobile robotics and warehouse automation is a primary driver propelling market expansion. Manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, and e-commerce fulfillment centers increasingly deploy autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to streamline material handling and mitigate labor shortages. SLAM allows these robots to navigate complex, changing floor layouts safely without costly magnetic strips or fixed infrastructure modifications.

A second major catalyst is the rapid advancement of autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) ecosystems. Automakers rely on high-precision spatial mapping for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving navigation, while consumer electronics and enterprise software firms embed visual SLAM into mixed-reality headsets for accurate spatial anchoring and gesture tracking.

Which segment leads?

By offering, the 2D SLAM segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, favored for its lower computational requirements and cost-effectiveness in standard indoor robotics, while 3D SLAM is gaining rapid traction for complex autonomous driving and spatial mapping tasks. By system type, the camera-based segment held the largest share in 2023 due to lower hardware costs and rich visual feature extraction compared to LiDAR-based alternatives. Across applications—including robotics, UAV, AR/VR, automotive, and real-time location systems (RTLS)—the robotics segment dominated the market in 2023.

Which region leads?

North America and Europe hold substantial shares of global revenue due to established industrial automation bases and strong autonomous mobility ecosystems, while Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid expansion over the forecast period. Rapid smart-factory modernization, booming electronics and automotive manufacturing, and surging adoption of service and delivery robots across China, Japan, South Korea, and India are fueling strong regional demand. In Europe, municipal infrastructure digitization and precision robotics engineering continue to drive widespread SLAM deployment.

What are the key developments?

Industry participants are actively forming strategic alliances and rolling out commercial spatial-mapping solutions to expand enterprise adoption. For example, in November 2023, Kudan Inc. partnered with STS Group to transform asset management for European municipalities and utility customers by combining Kudan’s SLAM technology and mapping productization package with STS Group’s energy infrastructure expertise. Vendors across the ecosystem are also focusing on low-power edge AI processors and multi-sensor fusion software to improve mapping accuracy in low-light and GPS-denied environments.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as Kuka AG, Exyn Technologies Inc, MAXST Co Ltd, NavVis GmbH, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Kudan Inc, Leica Geosystems AG, FARO Technologies Inc, Sevensense Robotics AG, Slamcore Ltd, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

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FAQs

How big is the simultaneous localization and mapping market?The market was valued at US$ 481.52 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5,572.53 million by 2031, recording a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2031. What is driving market growth?Key drivers include the growing adoption of industrial mobile robotics, expanding autonomous vehicle and UAV deployments, and rising demand for AR/VR spatial computing applications. Which segments lead the market?In 2023, 2D SLAM led by offering, camera-based systems led by system type, and the robotics segment dominated by application. Who are the key players?Kuka AG, Exyn Technologies Inc, MAXST Co Ltd, NavVis GmbH, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Kudan Inc, Leica Geosystems AG, FARO Technologies Inc, Sevensense Robotics AG, and Slamcore Ltd.

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