The Operational and Business Support System Market is expanding steadily as telecommunications providers and digital service operators modernize network orchestration, billing, and customer management platforms. The Operational and Business Support System Market was valued at US$ 76,791.11 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 216,272.05 million by 2034; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.2% during 2026–2034.

Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) form the backbone of modern telecom operations. OSS oversees technical and network infrastructure—handling service fulfillment, network inventory, fault management, configuration, and performance assurance. BSS manages customer-facing and commercial workflows, including order processing, subscription billing, convergent charging, and customer experience. Together, unified OSS/BSS platforms help operators reduce operational overhead, launch new digital services faster, and maintain reliable connectivity across increasingly complex networks.

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What is driving the market?

The rapid rollout of 5G standalone networks—bringing network slicing, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC)—is a primary catalyst driving market expansion. Managing virtualized network slices and dynamic service-level agreements requires agile OSS automation alongside real-time BSS charging and policy engines.

A second major driver is telecom operators’ shift toward digital service monetization, cloud-native microservices architectures, and TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) open API ecosystems. Communications service providers increasingly package edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and enterprise digital services rather than relying solely on traditional connectivity plans. AI-powered analytics, closed-loop automation, and growth among Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and digital-only operators further accelerate modernization through 2034.

Which segment leads?

By component, the Solution segment accounted for the largest market share of 68.7% in 2025, reflecting strong demand for comprehensive software suites that automate network operations, convergent charging, and customer lifecycle management. Services—spanning consulting, system integration, managed services, and maintenance—also play a vital supporting role as operators transition from legacy monolithic systems to cloud-native, low-code platforms.

Which region leads?

North America held the largest market share in 2025 at 34%, while Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14% over the forecast period. Rapid 5G expansion, rising mobile subscriber bases, and digital transformation initiatives across major Asian economies propel strong regional demand. Meanwhile, Western Europe continues to invest in advanced telecom infrastructure and strict data protection compliance, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present expanding opportunities as mobile usage and digital services grow.

What are the key developments?

Industry vendors are prioritizing cloud-native microservices architectures, AI-driven closed-loop automation, and real-time convergent charging systems to help telecom operators scale agile digital offerings. Adoption of TM Forum Open Digital Architecture standards, low-code customization tools, and AI-enabled network analytics is enabling faster service launches, automated fault remediation, and flexible monetization across hybrid and 5G environments.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as Oracle Corp, Nokia Corp, Capgemini SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Comarch SA, Amdocs Ltd, Netcracker Technology Corp, Cerillion Plc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and Subex Ltd, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How big is the operational and business support system market?The Operational and Business Support System Market was valued at US$ 76,791.11 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 216,272.05 million by 2034, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during 2026–2034.

2. What is driving market growth? Key growth drivers include the expansion of 5G standalone networks (such as network slicing, URLLC, and mMTC), the shift toward digital service monetization, open API ecosystem adoption, and rising demand from MVNOs and digital-only operators.

3. Which region and segment lead the market?North America dominated with a 34% market share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a 14% CAGR. By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of 68.7% in 2025.

4. Who are the key players? Key players profiled include Oracle Corp, Nokia Corp, Capgemini SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Comarch SA, Amdocs Ltd, Netcracker Technology Corp, Cerillion Plc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and Subex Ltd.

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