Global Wheat Protein Market size is valued at USD 3.54 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period.

The global Wheat Protein Market is witnessing steady growth as demand for plant-based protein ingredients increases across the food, beverage, animal feed, and other industries. Wheat protein, particularly vital wheat gluten, is widely used because of its functional properties, including elasticity, water absorption, binding ability, and texture enhancement. These characteristics make it an important ingredient in bakery products, meat alternatives, processed foods, and nutritional formulations.

The growing adoption of plant-based diets, increasing demand for protein-enriched food products, and expansion of alternative protein applications are supporting market growth. Food manufacturers are increasingly incorporating wheat protein into different formulations to improve nutritional value, texture, and product performance. Furthermore, advancements in wheat processing and protein extraction technologies are creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop specialized wheat protein ingredients for diverse industrial applications.

Market Overview

Wheat protein is a plant-derived protein obtained from wheat or wheat flour. It is primarily composed of gluten proteins, including gliadin and glutenin, which provide distinctive functional properties such as elasticity, extensibility, and viscosity. Vital wheat gluten is produced by separating protein from wheat flour and removing most of its starch content.

Wheat protein is mainly used in food processing and animal feed applications. In the food industry, it plays an important role in bakery and confectionery products, pasta, meat substitutes, snacks, and other protein-enriched products. Its ability to improve dough strength, elasticity, structure, and texture makes it a valuable ingredient for food manufacturers.

The increasing consumption of plant-based foods and growing interest in alternative protein sources are creating new opportunities for wheat protein producers. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to serve applications such as meat analogues, nutritional products, and specialized food formulations.

The animal nutrition industry is also contributing to market development. Wheat protein is used in animal feed formulations, including aquaculture and pet food, due to its nutritional and functional characteristics. According to the Wheat Protein Association, global wheat protein market volume increased from approximately 1.39 million metric tons in 2024 to 1.485 million metric tons in 2025. Demand from aquafeed and pet food applications also increased during this period.

Download Free Sample Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/global-wheat-protein-market

Growth Drivers & Trends

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global Wheat Protein Market.

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein

The growing preference for plant-based diets is supporting demand for wheat protein across food and beverage applications. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to animal-derived protein due to changing dietary preferences and interest in sustainable food choices.

Wheat protein provides manufacturers with a versatile plant-based ingredient that can be incorporated into bakery products, meat alternatives, snacks, and other protein-enriched foods. The increasing availability of vegetarian and vegan food products is expected to create further opportunities for market participants.

Growing Applications in Bakery and Food Processing

Wheat protein is widely used in the bakery and food processing industries because of its functional characteristics. Its gluten content helps improve dough elasticity, structure, texture, and processing performance.

Food manufacturers use wheat protein in bread, pasta, baked goods, confectionery, and other processed food products. Growing demand for convenient food products and improvements in commercial food processing are supporting the use of wheat protein as a functional ingredient.

Rising Demand for Meat Alternatives

The expansion of the plant-based meat industry is creating additional opportunities for wheat protein manufacturers. Wheat gluten is used in meat analogue formulations because it can provide a fibrous structure and chewy texture.

Seitan and other wheat-based meat alternatives are examples of products that use wheat protein as a primary ingredient. As food manufacturers continue developing plant-based alternatives to conventional meat products, demand for functional wheat protein ingredients is expected to increase.

Increasing Use in Animal Feed and Aquaculture

Wheat protein is gaining importance in animal nutrition, particularly in aquaculture feed and pet food formulations. Its functional and nutritional characteristics make it suitable for selected feed applications.

The expansion of commercial aquaculture and increasing demand for specialized animal nutrition products are supporting the use of wheat protein in feed formulations. The Wheat Protein Association reported that global aquafeed demand for wheat protein reached approximately 450,000 metric tons in 2025, representing growth of around 22% compared with 2024.

Technological Advancements in Wheat Processing

Manufacturers are investing in processing technologies to improve protein extraction, product consistency, functionality, and production efficiency. Developments in wheat fractionation and separation processes are helping producers manufacture different grades of wheat protein for specific industrial requirements.

Product innovation is also supporting the development of specialized wheat protein ingredients with improved solubility, texture, and application performance. These advancements are expected to strengthen the market position of established producers and create opportunities for new applications.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Optimal Grade Product

• Sub-Optimal Grade Product

• General Grade Product

By Application

Food

• Animal Feed

• Others

Regional Analysis

North America represents an important market for wheat protein, supported by the established food processing industry and increasing demand for plant-based protein ingredients. The United States and Canada have a developed bakery, processed food, and alternative protein manufacturing sector. Growing consumer interest in protein-enriched products and meat alternatives is supporting the adoption of wheat protein across the region.

Europe is a significant market for wheat protein due to its established wheat processing industry, strong bakery sector, and growing demand for plant-based food ingredients. Countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands have well-developed food manufacturing industries. The region also benefits from the presence of established wheat processing and ingredient manufacturers. Increasing demand for alternative proteins and specialized food ingredients is expected to support regional market development.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, changing dietary preferences, expanding food processing industries, and growing demand for protein-rich food products are supporting market expansion across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries. The development of aquaculture and animal feed industries is also creating opportunities for wheat protein suppliers.

Latin America is gradually expanding its use of wheat protein as food manufacturers focus on product innovation and the development of protein-enriched food products. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru represent important markets due to their developing food processing industries and increasing demand for plant-based ingredients.

Middle East & Africa is witnessing growing interest in processed food products, nutritional ingredients, and alternative protein sources. Investments in food manufacturing, expanding urban populations, and increasing demand for convenient and protein-enriched foods are expected to support the adoption of wheat protein across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and other regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

The global Wheat Protein Market is competitive, with the presence of major agricultural processing companies, starch and sweetener manufacturers, specialty ingredient suppliers, and wheat protein producers.

Market participants are focusing on expanding production capabilities, improving wheat processing technologies, and developing specialized protein ingredients for food and animal nutrition applications. Companies are also investing in product innovation to address the increasing demand for plant-based proteins and functional food ingredients.

Competition is primarily driven by product quality, protein functionality, processing efficiency, production capacity, raw material availability, pricing, and distribution networks. Strategic partnerships, manufacturing investments, product development, and expansion into emerging markets are also shaping the competitive landscape.

The market includes established international companies such as ADM, Cargill, Roquette, MGP Ingredients, and Manildra Group, alongside specialized wheat processing companies operating across Europe and other regions.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

• Kröner-Stärke GmbH

• Tereos S.A.

• Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

• MGP Ingredients, Inc.

• Manildra Group

• Roquette Frères

• Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.

• Kerry Group plc

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• BENEO GmbH (Südzucker Group)

• Südzucker AG

• CropEnergies AG

• A. Costantino & C. S.p.A.

• Glanbia plc

• The Scoular Company

• Sedamyl S.p.A.

• Meelunie B.V.

• Agridient B.V.

• AB Amilina

• Permolex Ltd.

• Chamtor

• Emsland Group

Recent Developments

Wheat Protein Association – 2025: According to the association’s market information, global wheat protein volume increased from approximately 1.39 million metric tons in 2024 to 1.485 million metric tons in 2025. The increase reflects continued demand across established food applications and expanding animal nutrition markets.

Aquafeed Application – 2025: Wheat protein demand in aquafeed increased to approximately 450,000 metric tons in 2025, representing growth of around 22% compared with the previous year. This highlights the growing importance of wheat protein in aquaculture nutrition.

Pet Food Application – 2025: Demand for wheat protein in pet food reached approximately 225,000 metric tons in 2025, increasing by around 7% compared with 2024. The development reflects the expanding use of wheat protein in specialized animal nutrition formulations.

Industry Capacity Expansion – Ongoing: Wheat protein producers are adding production capacity to address growing demand across traditional food applications and emerging markets. Investments in processing capabilities and product development are expected to support the availability of wheat protein ingredients across different regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the projected market size and CAGR for the Wheat Protein Market?

Global Wheat Protein Market size is valued at USD 3.54 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period.

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Wheat Protein Market?

The major growth drivers include increasing demand for plant-based protein, rising consumption of protein-enriched food products, growing applications in bakery and food processing, expansion of meat alternatives, and increasing use of wheat protein in animal feed and aquaculture.

What are the key applications of wheat protein?

Wheat protein is primarily used in food products and animal feed. Food applications include bakery products, pasta, processed foods, meat alternatives, snacks, and protein-enriched formulations. It is also used in selected aquaculture and pet food applications.

Which are the major companies operating in the Wheat Protein Market?

Leading companies include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Agrana, Kröner-Stärke, Tereos, Crespel & Deiters, MGP Ingredients, Manildra Group, Roquette, Glico Nutrition, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, and BENEO.

What are the major segments of the Wheat Protein Market?

The market is segmented by product into optimal grade product, sub-optimal grade product, and general grade product. By application, it is divided into food, animal feed, and others.

Which region is expected to witness significant growth in the Wheat Protein Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to expanding food processing industries, increasing demand for plant-based protein, changing dietary preferences, and growing animal feed and aquaculture sectors.

About Us

At BrandEssence®, we help companies enhance their business strategies by providing actionable market intelligence and research insights. We use scientific research methodologies to investigate consumer views, perceptions, and expectations regarding existing and proposed products or services.

A variety of factors influence the success of a product or service launch. Our research helps organizations understand market dynamics, industry trends, competitive positioning, and customer expectations.

The team at BrandEssence® applies comprehensive market research methodologies across multiple industries and domains, utilizing advanced research tools and analytical approaches to generate actionable business insights.

Contact Us

BrandEssence® Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Phone No.: +91 8975852287

Email ID: [email protected]

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/