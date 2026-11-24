According to The Insight Partners, the ECG Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 13.1 billion by 2031, increasing from US$ 8.49 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025–2031. Market growth is supported by the increasing need for advanced cardiac diagnosis and continuous heart monitoring, ongoing innovations in ECG technology, and the expanding use of telemedicine solutions. Additionally, rising demand for portable and wireless ECG devices, growing healthcare investments in emerging economies, and the integration of ECG systems with wearable health technologies are expected to create new opportunities and shape the market’s future development.

Download Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002675

ECG Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Market Size: US$ 8.49 billion in 2024.

US$ 8.49 billion in 2024. Forecast Market Size: Expected to reach US$ 13.1 billion by 2031.

Expected to reach US$ 13.1 billion by 2031. CAGR: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025–2031.

Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025–2031. Market Share: North America dominated the ECG equipment market in 2023.

North America dominated the ECG equipment market in 2023. Key Trend: A shift from traditional ECG equipment toward digital, cloud-based, and mobile-enabled solutions.

A shift from traditional ECG equipment toward digital, cloud-based, and mobile-enabled solutions. Technology Trend: Integration of ECG equipment with wearable devices and other connected medical technologies.

Integration of ECG equipment with wearable devices and other connected medical technologies. Growth Driver: Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing the need for cardiac diagnosis and monitoring.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing the need for cardiac diagnosis and monitoring. Technology Driver: Portable and wireless ECG devices are improving accessibility and enabling testing beyond conventional healthcare facilities.

Portable and wireless ECG devices are improving accessibility and enabling testing beyond conventional healthcare facilities. Telemedicine Opportunity: Increasing adoption of remote healthcare is creating new applications for ECG monitoring.

Increasing adoption of remote healthcare is creating new applications for ECG monitoring. Emerging Opportunity: Integration with wearables and expansion into emerging markets are expected to create additional growth opportunities.

Integration with wearables and expansion into emerging markets are expected to create additional growth opportunities. Segmentation: The report covers Holter monitors, stress ECG systems, resting ECG systems, and other products.

The report covers Holter monitors, stress ECG systems, resting ECG systems, and other products. End Users: Hospitals and cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities are included in the analysis.

Market Trends and Growth Analysis

One of the most significant trends shaping the ECG equipment industry is the transition from traditional systems to digital solutions. Cloud-based and mobile-enabled ECG technologies can facilitate easier access to cardiac diagnostic information while supporting remote monitoring and clinical workflows. Advancements in data analytics and machine learning are also contributing to more efficient and accurate interpretation of ECG information.

Another important trend is the development of portable and wireless ECG devices. These technologies can reduce dependence on conventional hospital-based testing and support cardiac assessment in different healthcare environments. Integration with wearable technologies is further expanding the potential applications of ECG monitoring by allowing cardiac information to be collected through connected devices. The increasing use of telemedicine is reinforcing this shift by enabling healthcare professionals to evaluate patients remotely.

Regional Analysis

North America held a leading position in 2023, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of medical technologies, and strong demand for cardiac monitoring. The US is a key contributor to regional development, while Canada and Mexico also form part of the regional assessment.

Europe represents another important region, with the report covering the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The report evaluates China, India, Japan, Australia, and other Asia-Pacific markets. South and Central America and the Middle East and Africa are also analyzed, including Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Compumed, Inc.

Schiller

Bio-Equip

Welch Allyn

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardionet

Spacelabs Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

AliveCor

Tenko International

iRhythm Technologies

Planexta

MGC Diagnostics

Beurer

DailyCare BioMedical

Edan Instruments

Fukuda Denshi

Medicomp

These companies are profiled in the report in terms of competitive strategies, product developments, and innovation activities.

Get Premium Market Research Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002675

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish