The global Dynamic positioning system market size is projected to reach US$ 10.9 billion by 2034 from US$ 6.52 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The report also estimates a total addressable market of about US$ 78.90 billion across 2026-2034. Historic data covers 2021-2024, with 2025 as the base year. These figures point to consistent, long-term momentum for technologies that keep vessels and offshore structures precisely positioned at sea.

What Is Pushing Demand Forward

Two main factors drive growth. The first is the rising deployment of floating production facilities. Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units depend heavily on dynamic positioning systems for accurate placement and stability, which improves safety and efficiency in tough marine environments. The second is demand from marine ports and terminal operations. These systems help make docking, berthing, and cargo handling more accurate and safer, reducing risk in busy and congested waters.

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Trends Shaping the Industry

Growing global trade is a major trend. As shipping volumes climb, the need for precise navigation, safety, and efficiency in ports and international waters opens new opportunities for system vendors. Automation and artificial intelligence are also gaining ground in marine operations. AI-driven capabilities are expected to improve navigation accuracy, lower human error, and support autonomous vessel operations, which should raise demand for advanced positioning solutions.

Emerging Opportunities

Autonomous and remotely controlled ships present a significant opening. These vessels need reliable, automated positioning technology to maintain stability and navigate safely without human intervention. Offshore wind farms offer another promising avenue. Installation and maintenance vessels must hold exact positions during construction and servicing, so as renewable energy expands, this technology becomes essential for safe work in demanding offshore conditions.

How the Market Is Segmented

The report divides the market by subsystem, application, and fit type. Subsystems include power systems, thruster systems, DP control systems, and sensors. Applications span passenger ships, merchant vessels, offshore vessels, and naval vessels. Fit type is split into line fit and retro fit. Geographically, the analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level detail for markets such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The United States is highlighted as a key market, supported by floating production deployments and port and terminal demand.

Key Players

The report profiles the following industry participants and examines their competitive strategies and innovation developments:

AB Volvo

General Electric

Japan Radio Co.

Kongsberg Maritime

Marine Technologies, LLC

Navis Engineering

NORR Systems

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

RH Marine

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Future Outlook

The road to 2034 looks promising for this sector. With the market expected to grow from US$ 6.52 billion in 2025 to US$ 10.9 billion, steady demand from floating production units, ports, and terminals will provide a stable base. Newer forces such as autonomous ships, offshore wind farm construction, and AI-enabled automation are likely to widen the addressable market further. Technology providers, investors, and regulators will find value in tracking these shifts, since precision, safety, and efficiency at sea will remain priorities as global trade and offshore energy activity expand.

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