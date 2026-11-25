Passive Radar Market Overview

The Global Passive Radar Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced surveillance technologies, rising defense expenditure, and the growing need for efficient airspace monitoring systems. Passive radar is an advanced radar technology that detects and tracks objects by using existing electromagnetic signals, such as television, radio, and communication transmissions, instead of generating its own radar signals. This technology offers several advantages, including low probability of interception, reduced electromagnetic emissions, cost-effectiveness, and improved stealth detection capabilities.

The Passive Radar market size is expected to reach US$ 11.24 Billion by 2034 from US$ 6.65 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Increasing geopolitical tensions, modernization of military surveillance infrastructure, and growing investments in next-generation radar technologies are among the major factors driving market expansion.

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Passive radar systems are increasingly being adopted by defense organizations to detect aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other airborne objects. Unlike conventional radar systems, passive radar does not transmit dedicated radar signals, making it difficult for adversaries to identify or locate the system. These capabilities are increasing its importance in modern military operations and air defense applications.

Key Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

One of the major drivers of the Passive Radar Market is the growing demand for advanced military surveillance and threat detection solutions. Defense agencies worldwide are investing in modern radar technologies to strengthen national security, monitor airspace, and improve situational awareness. Passive radar systems provide an additional surveillance capability by detecting targets that may be difficult to identify using conventional radar technologies.

The increasing use of stealth aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles is also contributing to market growth. Modern defense forces require sophisticated detection technologies capable of monitoring low-observable targets and improving early warning capabilities. Passive radar offers potential advantages in these applications through the use of multiple external signal sources.

Technological advancements in digital signal processing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and multi-static radar architectures are further supporting industry development. These innovations are improving target detection, tracking accuracy, and system integration. Additionally, growing applications in civilian aviation are creating opportunities for passive radar deployment in air traffic monitoring and surveillance.

Passive Radar Market Segmentation

The Passive Radar Market is segmented based on type and application.

By Type

Passive Bi-Static Radar

Passive Multi-Static Radars

By Application

Civilian Aviation

Military

Based on type, passive bi-static radar systems use a transmitter and receiver positioned separately to detect objects through reflected signals. Passive multi-static radar systems use multiple receiver locations and signal sources to improve surveillance coverage and target detection capabilities.

By application, the military segment represents an important market category due to increasing investments in defense surveillance, air defense, border security, and threat detection technologies. Meanwhile, the civilian aviation segment is expected to benefit from the growing need for advanced airspace monitoring solutions, improved aircraft tracking, and efficient air traffic management.

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Leading Companies in the Passive Radar Market

The global Passive Radar Market includes several established defense technology companies and specialized radar system manufacturers. These organizations are focusing on research and development, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and advanced surveillance solutions to strengthen their competitive positions.

Key players operating in the market include:

Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

BAE Systems

ERA A.S.

HENSOLDT A.G.

Indra Systemas

Leonardo S.p.A.

RAMET A.S.

Raytheon Technologies

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

These companies are investing in advanced radar technologies, signal processing capabilities, and integrated surveillance systems to address the evolving requirements of military and civilian customers. Continuous technological innovation and defense modernization programs are expected to support market competition.

Future Outlook of the Passive Radar Market

The future of the Passive Radar Market looks promising, supported by increasing defense modernization initiatives, rising demand for advanced surveillance systems, and continuous developments in radar technology. The growing importance of detecting stealth aircraft, UAVs, and other airborne threats is expected to encourage defense organizations to invest in passive radar solutions.

Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital signal processing, and multi-static radar technologies are likely to improve detection accuracy and operational performance. The expansion of civilian aviation infrastructure may also create new opportunities for passive radar systems in airspace surveillance and aircraft tracking.

Increasing geopolitical uncertainties and the need for reliable national security infrastructure will continue to support investments in advanced radar technologies. Overall, technological innovation, expanding military applications, and growing demand for cost-effective surveillance solutions are expected to drive the global Passive Radar Market through 2034.