Global Hairbrush Market Overview

The global Hairbrush market was valued at approximately USD 4,280 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 6,940 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. Rising personal grooming awareness, consumer focus on hair health, and at-home styling solutions drive steady market growth.

Market Growth & Drivers

Scalp Health & Care: Increasing demand for gentle detangling tools that stimulate scalp circulation.

At-Home Salon Styling: Rising preference for self-grooming and versatile tools like round blow-dry brushes.

E-commerce Expansion: Easy online access to global niche, premium, and sustainable brands.

Key Market Trends

Sustainability: Demand for biodegradable, wooden, bamboo, and vegan bristles.

Smart & Electric Tech: Growing popularity of ionic, heated, and anti-frizz electric brushes.

Ergonomic & Gentle Designs: Focus on anti-breakage flexible bristles and comfortable paddle designs.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Paddle, Round, Vent, Cushion, Detangling Brushes.

By Material: Plastic, Wood, Bamboo, Ceramic, Metal.

By Application: Personal / Household, Professional Salons & Spas.

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores.

Key Players

Conair LLC

Tangle Teezer

Denman

Mason Pearson

Wet Brush

Revlon Inc.

Dyson Limited

Others

LSI Keywords

Eco-friendly hairbrushes

Detangling paddle brush

Ionic electric hairbrush

Scalp massager brush

Professional styling hair tools

Boar bristle hairbrush

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the projected size of the global Hairbrush market by 2032?

The market is expected to reach approximately USD 6,940 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.14%.

Q2: Which materials are becoming popular in modern hairbrushes?

While plastic remains widely used, eco-friendly options like bamboo, sustainable wood, and natural or vegan bristles are seeing rapid adoption.

Q3: What drives the growth of detangling brushes?

Detangling brushes reduce hair breakage, minimize pain, and gently massage the scalp, making them popular for all hair textures.

Q4: How are smart and electric brushes impacting the market?

Electric and ionic brushes streamline at-home hair styling by offering anti-frizz, straightening, and volumizing features in a single step.

Q5: Who are the dominant consumers in this market?

Personal consumers hold the largest market share, alongside significant commercial demand from professional salons and spas.

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Outlook

The hairbrush market is transitioning from basic utility items to innovative, scalp-friendly, and eco-conscious styling essentials. With strong growth projected through 2032, manufacturers focusing on sustainable materials, smart electric technology, and ergonomic designs are well-positioned to lead the expanding market.

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