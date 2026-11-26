The global blood collection devices market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for diagnostic testing, and technological advancements in blood collection techniques. Blood collection devices are essential medical instruments used to collect blood samples for disease diagnosis, medical research, transfusion procedures, and health monitoring. These devices play an important role in hospitals, pathology laboratories, blood banks, and other healthcare facilities. Growing demand for early disease detection, increasing cancer cases, and the rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are supporting market development across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to The Insight Partners, the global blood collection devices market size is projected to reach US$ 14,021.79 million by 2030 from US$ 8,713.21 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022–2030.

The growing adoption of advanced blood collection technologies, increasing demand for laboratory testing, and rising awareness of early disease diagnosis are creating new opportunities for market participants. Blood collection tubes, needles, holders, and collection sets are widely used across healthcare facilities to support accurate and efficient sample collection. The Blood Collection Devices Market report by The Insight Partners provides comprehensive insights into market size, industry trends, growth drivers, competitive strategies, product segmentation, regional developments, and future opportunities through 2030.

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Blood Collection Devices Market Size and Forecast by 2030:

The global blood collection devices market is expected to experience steady expansion throughout the forecast period. The market was valued at US$ 8,713.21 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14,021.79 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Increasing demand for diagnostic blood testing is a major factor contributing to market expansion. Blood samples are essential for identifying diseases, monitoring health conditions, and evaluating treatment outcomes. The growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases is increasing the need for reliable blood collection products. Additionally, technological developments in blood collection techniques, increasing adoption of minimally invasive sampling procedures, and growing demand for automated collection solutions are supporting industry development.

Key Growth Drivers of the Blood Collection Devices Market:

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Tests:

The growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is an important factor driving the blood collection devices market. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly interested in sample collection methods that reduce discomfort and simplify diagnostic procedures. Capillary blood collection and other minimally invasive techniques are gaining attention across point-of-care testing, intensive care units, and home healthcare environments. Technological advancements are improving the feasibility and efficiency of these procedures.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancer:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer is creating significant demand for blood collection devices. Blood testing plays an important role in disease diagnosis, screening, and treatment monitoring. Blood collection tubes are particularly important in diagnostic procedures, including liquid biopsy testing, which supports cancer screening and detection. Increasing demand for early diagnosis and regular health monitoring is expected to support market growth.

Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Products:

Technological innovation is creating new opportunities for blood collection device manufacturers. Companies are developing advanced collection tubes, safety-engineered needles, and automated blood collection technologies to improve sample collection efficiency. Innovations designed for patients with difficult venous access are also supporting product development. Advanced collection technologies can help reduce repeated collection attempts and improve patient convenience.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global blood collection devices market is segmented based on product, method, and end user.

By Product: The market is categorized into blood collection sets, blood collection needles and holders, blood collection tubes, and others.

Blood Collection Tubes: This segment held the largest market share of 33% in 2022. These products are widely used for collecting, storing, and transporting blood samples for laboratory testing.

This segment held the largest market share of 33% in 2022. These products are widely used for collecting, storing, and transporting blood samples for laboratory testing. Blood Collection Needles and Holders: These products facilitate safe and efficient blood sample collection across different healthcare settings.

These products facilitate safe and efficient blood sample collection across different healthcare settings. Blood Collection Sets: These devices support blood collection procedures and are used across hospitals and diagnostic facilities.

These devices support blood collection procedures and are used across hospitals and diagnostic facilities. Others: This category includes additional products used in blood sample collection procedures.

By Method: The market is divided into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. Manual blood collection accounted for the largest market share of 83.4% in 2022. Automated blood collection technologies are also gaining attention through improvements in sample collection efficiency and technological innovation.

By End User: The market includes hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. Hospitals and pathology laboratories represent an important end-user category, supported by increasing demand for diagnostic testing. This segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of the Blood Collection Devices Market:

The global blood collection devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America: North America dominated the global market with a 42.3% share in 2022. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and growing demand for diagnostic testing support regional market development. The United States is an important contributor to regional demand.

Europe: The European market is supported by established healthcare infrastructure, increasing diagnostic testing requirements, and technological advancements in blood collection products. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy are among the countries covered in the report.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare investments, expanding diagnostic facilities, and growing awareness of early disease detection are supporting regional opportunities. China, India, Japan, and Australia are important markets.

South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, and other countries are included in the regional assessment. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to diagnostic services are creating opportunities.

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are among the countries covered in the market analysis. Healthcare infrastructure development and increasing demand for diagnostic technologies support regional market opportunities.

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Top Key Players in the Blood Collection Devices Market:

The global blood collection devices market includes established medical technology manufacturers and healthcare companies focusing on product innovation, advanced collection techniques, and improved diagnostic solutions.

The major companies profiled in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Nipro Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

FL Medical SRL

IntervacTechnology OU

These companies focus on product innovation, technological developments, strategic acquisitions, and business expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Their product portfolios support blood collection procedures across hospitals, pathology laboratories, and blood banks.

Blood Collection Devices Market Opportunities and Future Trends:

The blood collection devices market presents significant opportunities through technological innovation, automation, minimally invasive procedures, and increasing diagnostic testing requirements.

Development of Advanced Blood Collection Products: Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative collection tubes, needles, and safety-engineered devices to improve sample collection efficiency and patient comfort.

Growing Adoption of Automated Blood Collection: Automation is creating opportunities to improve collection workflows, minimize manual intervention, and enhance operational efficiency across healthcare facilities.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Sampling: Capillary blood collection and other minimally invasive techniques are gaining importance in point-of-care testing and home healthcare applications.

Expansion of Diagnostic Testing: Increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases is supporting demand for blood-based diagnostic procedures. Blood collection devices remain essential components of laboratory testing and disease monitoring.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Market participants are adopting strategic acquisitions and collaborations to expand product portfolios, strengthen distribution networks, and improve their competitive positions. The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach US$ 14,021.79 million by 2030 from US$ 8,713.21 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022–2030. Increasing demand for diagnostic testing, technological advancements, and growing adoption of minimally invasive blood collection techniques are expected to remain important factors influencing market development.

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