The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising hospitalization rates, an aging population, and advancements in intravenous therapy technologies. Intravenous equipment plays an essential role in modern healthcare by enabling the administration of fluids, medications, nutrients, and other therapeutic substances directly into patients’ veins. These devices are widely used across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and homecare settings. Increasing demand for efficient drug delivery systems, growing healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of advanced infusion technologies are creating opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to The Insight Partners, the global intravenous (IV) equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 17.54 billion by 2034 from US$ 10.82 billion in 2025. The market is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

The growing adoption of smart infusion pumps, increasing demand for portable IV delivery systems, and rising focus on patient safety are supporting market expansion. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting advanced IV equipment to improve treatment accuracy, reduce medication errors, and enhance patient care. The Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market by The Insight Partners provides comprehensive insights into market size, industry trends, growth drivers, competitive strategies, product segmentation, regional developments, and future opportunities through 2034.

Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Size and Forecast by 2034:

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is projected to experience consistent growth throughout the forecast period. The market was valued at US$ 10.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 17.54 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.52% between 2026 and 2034.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, is a major factor contributing to market expansion. Patients suffering from these conditions frequently require intravenous medications, hydration, and other supportive treatments. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and increasing hospitalization rates are creating demand for reliable IV administration systems. Technological advancements in infusion pumps, IV catheters, needleless connectors, and administration sets are further supporting market development. The increasing adoption of home healthcare and outpatient treatment services is also creating new opportunities for manufacturers of portable and user-friendly IV equipment.

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Key Growth Drivers of the Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the IV equipment market. Conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases frequently require long-term medical treatment and intravenous drug administration. IV equipment enables healthcare professionals to administer medications, fluids, and nutrients efficiently. The growing demand for continuous treatment and supportive care is encouraging hospitals and healthcare facilities to invest in advanced intravenous equipment.

Technological Advancements in IV Equipment

Technological innovation is creating significant opportunities for the global IV equipment market. Smart infusion pumps and portable IV delivery systems are improving treatment accuracy and patient safety.

Advanced infusion pumps offer improved medication delivery control and monitoring capabilities. These technologies can help reduce medication administration errors and support healthcare professionals in managing complex treatment procedures. The integration of connected technologies and real-time monitoring capabilities is also transforming the IV equipment industry.

Growing Geriatric Population

The increasing aging population is another important factor supporting market growth. Older individuals are more susceptible to chronic diseases and medical conditions that require intravenous treatment. The growing need for specialized medical care among elderly patients is increasing demand for IV catheters, infusion pumps, administration sets, and other equipment.

Increasing Hospitalization Rates

Rising hospitalization rates are creating additional demand for intravenous equipment. Patients admitted for surgeries, chronic disease management, emergency treatment, and other medical procedures frequently require IV therapy. Hospitals are investing in advanced IV systems to improve treatment efficiency, medication delivery, and patient safety.

Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is segmented based on product and end user.

By Product: The market is categorized into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks and check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and other IV equipment.

IV Catheters: IV catheters accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025. These devices provide venous access for administering fluids and medications and are widely used across healthcare facilities.

IV catheters accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025. These devices provide venous access for administering fluids and medications and are widely used across healthcare facilities. Administration Sets: Administration sets are essential components used to deliver fluids and medications from containers to patients through intravenous access.

Administration sets are essential components used to deliver fluids and medications from containers to patients through intravenous access. Infusion Pumps: Infusion pumps enable controlled administration of medications and fluids. Technological advancements in smart infusion systems are supporting demand for these products.

Infusion pumps enable controlled administration of medications and fluids. Technological advancements in smart infusion systems are supporting demand for these products. Securement Devices: These products help stabilize IV catheters and reduce the risk of accidental displacement.

These products help stabilize IV catheters and reduce the risk of accidental displacement. Stopcocks and Check Valves: These components help regulate fluid flow and support safe intravenous administration.

These components help regulate fluid flow and support safe intravenous administration. Drip Chambers: Drip chambers are used to monitor and regulate fluid delivery during intravenous therapy.

Drip chambers are used to monitor and regulate fluid delivery during intravenous therapy. Needleless Connectors: These devices support needle-free access to IV lines and contribute to infection prevention practices.

These devices support needle-free access to IV lines and contribute to infection prevention practices. Other IV Equipment: This segment includes additional equipment used in intravenous administration procedures.

By End User: The market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, and homecare settings.

Hospitals and Clinics: These facilities represent an important end-user category because of their extensive requirements for intravenous medication delivery, hydration, and critical care procedures.

These facilities represent an important end-user category because of their extensive requirements for intravenous medication delivery, hydration, and critical care procedures. Ambulatory Care Centers: Increasing outpatient procedures and demand for efficient treatment solutions are supporting the adoption of IV equipment in ambulatory care centers.

Increasing outpatient procedures and demand for efficient treatment solutions are supporting the adoption of IV equipment in ambulatory care centers. Homecare Settings: Growing demand for home-based treatment is creating opportunities for portable and easy-to-use intravenous equipment.

Regional Analysis of the Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market:

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America: North America dominated the global IV equipment market in 2025. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and an aging population support regional market development. The United States represents a key market for IV equipment manufacturers.

Europe: The European market is supported by established healthcare systems, increasing demand for advanced medical devices, and growing adoption of modern intravenous treatment technologies. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy are among the countries covered in the regional assessment.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific represents an important growth market, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing hospitalization rates, and rising healthcare investments. China, India, Japan, and Australia are important countries included in the market analysis.

South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, and other countries are included in the regional assessment. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for outpatient services are creating opportunities for IV equipment manufacturers.

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries are covered in the regional analysis. Increasing healthcare investments and improvements in medical facilities are supporting regional market development.

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Top Key Players in the Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market:

The global intravenous equipment market includes established medical device manufacturers and healthcare technology companies focusing on product innovation, advanced infusion technologies, and improved patient care solutions.

The major companies profiled in the market include:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

R. Bard, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

These companies focus on product development, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Their product portfolios cover IV catheters, infusion pumps, administration sets, securement devices, and other intravenous equipment.

Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Opportunities and Future Trends:

The global IV equipment market presents significant growth opportunities through technological advancements, increasing demand for home healthcare, and improvements in patient safety.

Integration of Smart Technologies: Smart infusion pumps and connected IV systems are transforming intravenous therapy. Real-time monitoring and data analytics can help healthcare professionals observe patient responses and adjust treatment delivery.

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare: Increasing preference for home-based treatment is creating opportunities for portable and user-friendly IV equipment. Manufacturers are focusing on compact systems that support convenient intravenous therapy outside traditional hospital settings.

Increasing Focus on Infection Prevention: Healthcare-associated infections are encouraging the adoption of advanced infection prevention technologies. Antimicrobial coatings, closed-system IV connectors, and needleless connectors are gaining importance in improving patient safety.

Rising Demand for Outpatient Services: Increasing outpatient treatment procedures are creating demand for flexible and efficient IV equipment. Ambulatory care centers require convenient equipment to support medication administration and fluid management.

Increasing Hospitalization Rates: Growing hospitalization rates are supporting demand for IV catheters, infusion pumps, and administration sets. Hospitals are investing in advanced equipment to improve clinical workflows and treatment efficiency.

Regulatory Standards and Compliance: Increasing emphasis on medical device safety and regulatory compliance is encouraging manufacturers to improve product quality and technological performance.

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is expected to reach US$ 17.54 billion by 2034 from US$ 10.82 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.52% during 2026–2034. Increasing chronic disease prevalence, technological advancements, an aging population, and growing demand for home healthcare are expected to remain important factors influencing market development.

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