Connected Motorcycle Market Overview

The Global Connected Motorcycle Market is valued at USD 350.11 Million in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 4,672.8 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the forecast period.

Market Overview

The global Connected Motorcycle Market is witnessing significant growth as motorcycle manufacturers increasingly integrate advanced connectivity technologies into two-wheelers. Connected motorcycles use technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless communication, sensors, and smartphone integration to improve rider safety, convenience, navigation, and vehicle management.

These motorcycles offer features such as real-time vehicle monitoring, emergency alerts, remote vehicle access, tire pressure monitoring, navigation assistance, and infotainment connectivity. Riders can connect smartphones and other devices to motorcycle dashboards, enabling convenient access to navigation and communication features.

Growing awareness of motorcycle safety, increasing smartphone penetration, and technological advancements in vehicle connectivity are creating new opportunities for market expansion. According to BrandEssence Market Research, the global Connected Motorcycle Market is projected to experience substantial growth through 2033.

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Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing adoption of IoT technologies in the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the Connected Motorcycle Market. Connected systems enable motorcycles to exchange information, monitor vehicle conditions, and provide real-time alerts that support safer riding experiences.

Rising demand for advanced rider assistance and safety solutions is another important growth driver. Technologies such as motorcycle approach indication and traffic jam warnings can help riders identify potential road hazards and respond to changing traffic conditions.

Additionally, increasing smartphone usage, improved internet connectivity, and growing consumer interest in technologically advanced motorcycles are supporting market development. Integration of vehicle management, telematics, infotainment, and navigation features is further strengthening demand.

Market Segmentation

The global Connected Motorcycle Market is segmented by hardware, service, network type, communication, and end-user.

By Hardware: Embedded and Tethered.

By Service: Driver Assistance, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Safety, Infotainment, and Insurance.

By Network Type: Cellular V2X (C-V2X) and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC).

By Communication: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I).

By End-User: Private and Commercial.

These segments reflect the different connectivity technologies, applications, and customer requirements shaping the global market.

Regional Analysis

Europe represents an important market for connected motorcycle technologies, supported by established motorcycle manufacturers and the adoption of advanced vehicle connectivity solutions. Companies such as BMW and Triumph have contributed to the development of connected motorcycle offerings in the region.

Asia-Pacific is also an attractive market, driven by significant motorcycle markets including India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Increasing disposable incomes, technological adoption, and demand for advanced motorcycles are supporting regional growth.

North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also included in the market assessment, with the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and other markets covered in the regional analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The Connected Motorcycle Market features established automotive technology companies, connectivity providers, motorcycle manufacturers, and software solution developers. Market participants are focusing on connectivity integration, rider safety technologies, telematics, and improved digital experiences.

The development of connected transportation systems and collaborations across the automotive ecosystem is contributing to technological advancement and expanding the potential applications of connected motorcycles.

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Key Players

Major companies operating in the global Connected Motorcycle Market include:

BMW Group

TE Connectivity

Telefónica S.A.

Vodafone Group

HARMAN International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Starcom Systems Ltd.

Continental AG

Panasonic Corporation

Embien Technologies

Aeris

e-Novia S.p.A.

Triumph Motorcycles

DXC Technology Company

KPIT

Autotalks

Kawasaki Motors Europe N.V.

FACOMSA

Piaggio & C. SpA

Cubic

Zero Motorcycles

Recent Developments

The market report highlights several developments in the motorcycle industry, including the launch of Ultraviolette Automotive’s F77 motorcycle range in India in November 2022, Matter’s electric motorcycle launch in November 2022, and PURE EV’s plans to introduce its ecoDryft electric commuter motorcycle in December 2022.

These developments demonstrate the continued evolution of the two-wheeler industry and the growing importance of technology-driven motorcycle offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the global Connected Motorcycle Market size in 2026?

The global Connected Motorcycle Market is valued at USD 350.11 Million in 2026.

What will be the market size by 2033?

The market is expected to reach USD 4,672.8 Million by 2033.

What is the expected CAGR of the Connected Motorcycle Market?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.8% over the forecast period.

What are the major factors driving market growth?

Increasing IoT adoption, smartphone penetration, advanced safety technologies, improved connectivity, and growing demand for connected vehicle features are major growth drivers.

Who are the key players in the Connected Motorcycle Market?

Major players include BMW Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Vodafone Group, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, Triumph Motorcycles, and TE Connectivity.

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