According to The Insight Partners, The global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from US$ 10,374.68 million in 2022 to approximately US$ 16,996.48 million by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028, according to The Insight Partners. Increasing colorectal cancer prevalence, growing awareness of early cancer detection, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the introduction of innovative screening solutions are supporting market expansion worldwide.

Colorectal cancer diagnostics include a range of screening and diagnostic procedures used to identify abnormalities, detect cancer at an early stage, determine disease progression, and support treatment decisions. Common diagnostic approaches include colonoscopy, CT colonography, flexible sigmoidoscopy, capsule endoscopy, fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), guaiac-based fecal occult blood tests (gFOBT), and stool DNA testing. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and cancer research institutes are important end users of these technologies.

Download Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013454

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the colorectal cancer diagnostics market include:

Medtronic Plc

Illumina Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corp.

Epigenomics AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Novigenix SA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bruker Corp.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

Rising Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer is a major factor driving demand for effective diagnostic and screening solutions. Early identification can improve treatment planning and patient outcomes. Growing awareness of cancer prevention and the importance of routine screening is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt reliable diagnostic procedures.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Technological innovation is improving the accuracy and efficiency of colorectal cancer detection. Advanced imaging systems, molecular diagnostics, stool-based screening methods, and artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy are expanding diagnostic capabilities. AI-enabled endoscopy solutions can help physicians identify suspicious polyps and lesions during examinations, supporting more comprehensive screening procedures.

Growing Adoption of Non-Invasive Screening

Non-invasive screening methods are gaining attention because they can offer convenient alternatives for individuals reluctant to undergo invasive procedures. FIT, stool DNA testing, and emerging molecular screening approaches are contributing to the development of patient-friendly diagnostic pathways. These methods can also support broader screening participation when combined with appropriate follow-up procedures.

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Market Size: The colorectal cancer diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$10.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$17.00 billion by 2028.

The colorectal cancer diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$10.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$17.00 billion by 2028. Market Share: Imaging tests represented the largest modality segment in 2022, supported by the widespread use of colonoscopy and other imaging procedures.

Imaging tests represented the largest modality segment in 2022, supported by the widespread use of colonoscopy and other imaging procedures. Market Trends: AI-assisted colonoscopy, advanced imaging technologies, molecular testing, and non-invasive screening solutions are influencing market development.

AI-assisted colonoscopy, advanced imaging technologies, molecular testing, and non-invasive screening solutions are influencing market development. Market Analysis: Increasing colorectal cancer prevalence, improvements in diagnostic accuracy, and growing screening awareness are supporting demand across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Increasing colorectal cancer prevalence, improvements in diagnostic accuracy, and growing screening awareness are supporting demand across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Market Forecast: The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2028, with technological innovation and expanding screening initiatives creating further opportunities.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

By Modality

The market is categorized into imaging tests and stool-based tests. Imaging tests include colonoscopy, CT colonography, flexible sigmoidoscopy, capsule endoscopy, and other procedures. Imaging tests held the largest market share in 2022. Colonoscopy remains an important diagnostic method, while CT colonography is gaining attention because it provides visualization of the colon and can support the assessment of abnormalities.

Stool-based tests include FIT, gFOBT, and stool DNA testing. These methods offer non-invasive screening options and can help identify individuals who require further diagnostic evaluation.

By End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, cancer research institutes, and others. Hospitals play a significant role because they provide screening, diagnostic imaging, specialist consultations, and follow-up care. Diagnostic laboratories also contribute through the processing and analysis of stool-based and molecular tests.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest regional share of the colorectal cancer diagnostics market in 2022. Established healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness of cancer screening, the availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, and the presence of major market participants support regional growth. The US represents an important market due to its established screening infrastructure and investment in cancer research.

Europe represents a significant market supported by organized screening initiatives, advanced healthcare facilities, and growing emphasis on early cancer detection. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy contribute to regional demand for diagnostic procedures and screening technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing colorectal cancer incidence, improving access to healthcare services, growing awareness of screening, and government-supported research activities are creating opportunities across China, India, Japan, and Australia.

South and Central America is expected to experience increasing demand as healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness of colorectal cancer screening expands. Brazil and Argentina are among the important regional markets.

Middle East and Africa is also witnessing opportunities associated with healthcare modernization, improved diagnostic capabilities, and growing investment in cancer care services. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are important markets in the region.

Recent Developments and Industry Outlook

Recent developments in colorectal cancer screening highlight the growing importance of molecular testing and patient-centered diagnostic options. In May 2026, an updated American Cancer Society guideline reaffirmed that average-risk adults should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45. The update also incorporated newer multitarget stool RNA and next-generation stool DNA tests among preferred screening options. It emphasized that individuals with positive results from non-colonoscopy screening tests require timely follow-up colonoscopy.

The guideline reflects the industry’s movement toward expanding screening choices while maintaining clinical evidence and appropriate follow-up as essential parts of effective diagnosis. The continued development of molecular assays, improved imaging systems, and AI-assisted endoscopy is expected to influence the competitive landscape.

Future Outlook

The colorectal cancer diagnostics market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective screening programs. Advances in imaging, stool-based testing, and molecular diagnostics are creating new opportunities for market participants. Continued investment in research, diagnostic innovation, and accessible screening services will remain important to the industry’s development.

Get Premium Market Research Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013454

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish