The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is valued at USD 16,380.1 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 50,409.4 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 17.42% over the forecast period. This press release outlines the sector’s trajectory across therapeutic pipelines, precision medicine, and molecular diagnostics.

Market Overview & Growth Drivers

Oligonucleotide synthesis involves chemically or enzymatically manufacturing short, single- or double-stranded DNA and RNA sequences. Expansion is propelled by surging clinical approvals for RNA-targeted therapies, rising global oncology prevalence, and heightened investment in personalized medicine and CRISPR gene-editing workflows.

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Key Industry Trends

Enzymatic & Automated Synthesis: Manufacturers are transitioning from traditional phosphoramidite chemistry toward aqueous enzymatic synthesis and high-throughput automated platforms to build longer, higher-purity strands with greener solvent profiles.

GlobeNewswire

AI-Driven Sequence Design: Biopharma firms increasingly deploy artificial intelligence to optimize sequence selection, reduce off-target immunogenicity, and streamline GMP quality-by-design workflows.

GlobeNewswire

CDMO Capacity Expansions: Pharmaceutical sponsors are outsourcing complex commercial batches to specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to accelerate regulatory timelines.

Mordor Intelligence

Market Segmentation

By Product: Synthesized Oligonucleotides (DNA, RNA, ASOs, siRNA, primers, probes), Reagents & Consumables (phosphoramidites, enzymes, columns), and Equipment.

GlobeNewswire

By Application: Therapeutics (gene therapy, RNA-based drugs, vaccines), Diagnostics (PCR, sequencing), and Academic Research.

Fact.MR

By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and CROs.

Fact.MR

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Leading companies shaping the competitive landscape include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ,

Merck KGaA ,

Danaher Corporation (IDT, Aldevron),

Agilent Technologies Inc. ,

Twist Bioscience Corporation ,

Eurofins Genomics ,

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. ,

GenScript Biotech Corporation ,

LGC Biosearch Technologies .

LSI Keywords

Custom DNA synthesis, RNA therapeutics manufacturing, antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), siRNA synthesis, phosphoramidite chemistry, enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis, CRISPR guide RNA, GMP oligo CDMO, molecular diagnostics primers, nucleic acid therapeutics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected valuation of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by 2033? The market is expected to reach USD 50,409.4 Million by 2033 , up from USD 16,380.1 Million in 2026 . At what compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the market expanding? The global market is growing at a steady CAGR of 17.42% during the 2026–2033 forecast window. Which applications generate the highest demand for synthesized oligonucleotides? Clinical therapeutics—including antisense oligonucleotides, siRNA drugs, and mRNA vaccines—alongside PCR and next-generation sequencing diagnostics drive the majority of revenue.

Why is enzymatic synthesis gaining traction over conventional methods? Enzymatic synthesis operates in aqueous conditions without harsh acidic deprotection steps, enabling faster production of longer, complex RNA and DNA sequences with reduced environmental waste.

Which regions lead in market share and growth? North America holds the largest revenue share due to established biotech R&D and GMP infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific registers rapid expansion driven by scaling CDMO facilities in India, China, and South Korea.

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Outlook

Backed by breakthroughs in nucleic acid therapeutics, automated GMP manufacturing, and AI-assisted sequence optimization, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market offers sustained commercial momentum through 2033. Industry stakeholders prioritizing scalable enzymatic platforms and specialized CDMO partnerships remain best positioned to capture long-term value.

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