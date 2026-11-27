Overview

The global Activewear market has seen strong expansion as fitness and casual wardrobes merge. Valued at USD 412,860 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 728,940 million by 2032, advancing at an 8.45% CAGR.

Growth Drivers & Trends

Athleisure Adoption: Rising preference for versatile gym-to-street apparel fuels daily wear demand.

Grand View Research

Fabric Innovation: Moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and recycled synthetic textiles are reshaping product lines.

Digital Retail: Expanding D2C ? platforms accelerate global accessibility.

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Segmentation

End User: Women, Men, and Kids.

Coherent Market Insights

Material: Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, and Spandex.

ReAnIn

Distribution Channel: Offline (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets) and Online.

ReAnIn

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Coherent Market Insights

Key Players

Nike, Inc.,

Adidas AG,

Lululemon Athletica Inc.,

Puma SE,

Under Armour, Inc.,

ASICS Corporation,

VF Corporation,

Columbia Sportswear Company.

LSI Keywords

Athleisure apparel, performance sportswear, moisture-wicking gym wear, sustainable fitness clothing, activewear industry trends.

FAQs

What was the Activewear market valuation in 2025? It stood at approximately USD 412,860 million. What is the projected market size by 2032? It is expected to reach USD 728,940 million. At what CAGR is the market growing? The industry is expanding at roughly 8.45% through 2032. Which end-user segment leads demand? Women’s activewear commands the largest market share.

Grand View Research What is driving fabric innovation? Consumer demand for breathable, durable, and eco-friendly performance textiles.

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Outlook

Sustained health awareness, e-commerce growth, and sustainable textile innovations position the global Activewear market for resilient long-term expansion through 2032.

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