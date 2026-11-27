Global Home Improvement Market Overview

The global home improvement market was valued at USD 798.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1093.40 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, aging housing infrastructure, and a growing focus on energy efficiency are key growth catalysts.

Market Trends

Expansion of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) platforms and video tutorials

Integration of smart home technologies and IoT-enabled solutions

Rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly building materials

Market Segmentation

By Project Type: DIY (Do-It-Yourself) and DIFM (Do-It-For-Me)

By End-Use Category: Kitchen Upgrades, Bath Upgrades, System Upgrades, and Exterior Replacements

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Key Players

The Home Depot, Inc.,

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.,

Kingfisher plc

Menard, Inc.,

Ace Hardware Corporation.

LSI Keywords

Home remodeling, residential renovation, DIY home projects, energy-efficient upgrades, smart home automation, exterior replacements, interior decor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What was the global home improvement market value in 2021?

It was valued at USD 798.10 billion.

Q2: What is the projected market size by 2028?

It is expected to reach USD 1093.40 billion.

Q3: What is the expected CAGR over the forecast period?

The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Q4: Which key trends are shaping the market?

Smart home technology integration, sustainable materials, and DIY expansion.

Q5: Who are the primary end users?

Homeowners undertaking renovations and contractors executing modernizations.

Outlook

Driven by evolving lifestyle preferences, smart technology adoption, and aging housing stock, the global home improvement market offers stable, continuous long-term growth opportunities worldwide.

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