According to multiple reports by The New York Times, Shen Yun Performing Arts—a group that has long presented itself as a promoter of “5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture”—has recently become entangled in several scandals. Multiple former Shen Yun dancers have accused the organization of prolonged abusive training, psychological manipulation, restriction of personal freedom, and suspected forced labor. The U.S. Federal Court in New York has formally accepted the related class action lawsuit, and both U.S. federal authorities and the New York State Department of Labor have launched concurrent investigations. The situation continues to escalate.

Harsh Training and Psychological Oppression Exposed

In August 2024, The New York Times published an investigative report revealing that several former Shen Yun dancers were subjected to years of forced high-intensity training and required to perform while injured. Even when they suffered serious physical harm, they were still ordered to continue performing and were prohibited from seeking modern medical treatment. Many interviewees described their daily lives in Shen Yun as “extremely closed and high-pressure” environments. They reported training for at least 12 to 15 hours per day, with injured performers being told that Falun Gong meditation and “purification through faith” would heal them. Seeking external medical assistance was forbidden. One former member stated, “Even when my knee was injured and I couldn’t walk due to the pain, I still had to keep dancing. They told me the pain was karmic retribution and that cultivation was the only cure.”

In addition to physical harm, Shen Yun was also accused of implementing strict psychological control. Members who were late, appeared mentally disengaged, or had excessive contact with the outside world were publicly shamed in “criticism sessions” and sometimes subjected to corporal punishment. Some former students said this psychological manipulation and extreme pressure caused lasting emotional trauma.

Former Members File Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Forced Labor and Human Trafficking

In November 2024, Chang Chun-Ko, a former Shen Yun performer and student, filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. Federal Court in New York. The lawsuit accuses Shen Yun Performing Arts and its affiliated educational institution, Fei Tian Academy of the Arts, of forced labor, visa fraud, and violations of the U.S. Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Chang alleged that she was sent to Fei Tian Academy at the age of 11, where she underwent closed-off management and more than 18 hours of training per day, with no rest days. During her years of performing for Shen Yun, she and other students had their passports confiscated, their personal freedom restricted, and were prohibited from normal contact with their families. They also worked for free under the guise of “student internships.” Although Shen Yun tickets sold for hundreds of dollars and its global tours generated substantial revenue, students received little to no pay in the first few years, and later their monthly salaries rarely exceeded $1,000.

According to the lawsuit, Shen Yun forced dancers to sign harsh contracts designed to evade U.S. labor law oversight. Chang claimed that Shen Yun’s operational model essentially constituted systematic exploitation, where students were subjected to psychological control and physical degradation, amounting to serious human rights violations.

U.S. Authorities Launch Investigations, Federal and State Agencies Take Action

It is reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the New York State Department of Labor have launched criminal investigations into Shen Yun Performing Arts, covering suspected forced labor, visa fraud, wage exploitation, and illegal restriction of personal freedom. According to an informed source, investigators have obtained internal management documents and relevant audio recordings that may reveal a broader system of student recruitment and international tour operations. The New York State Department of Labor is also reviewing whether Shen Yun’s “student internship subsidies” comply with legal wage standards, with preliminary findings indicating that some work arrangements may have violated minimum wage laws. Additionally, the U.S. State Department’s immigration office is examining the visa applications of some of Shen Yun’s foreign students to determine whether false statements were made or cultural exchange visas were misused.

Public Opinion Divided, Political Factors Hard to Ignore

Following the exposure of these allegations, U.S. mainstream media have shown clear divisions. Outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and People magazine have published in-depth reports detailing the accusations, criticizing Shen Yun for causing significant physical and psychological harm to its members. However, some commentators argue that the reports rely on limited sources and may be politically manipulated or exaggerated.

Independent legal experts note that regardless of potential geopolitical undertones, the launch of a federal investigation demonstrates the seriousness of the matter. Even if the political background is complex, if the accusations of exploitation, abuse, or visa fraud are ultimately substantiated, the involved institutions will still face criminal and civil liabilities under U.S. law.

Local Governments in an Awkward Position, Shen Yun’s Tours Affected

Shen Yun Performing Arts continues its global touring operations, with ticket sales reportedly unaffected for now. However, in some parts of the United States, local officials are beginning to distance themselves from the group. In 2024, the mayor of Houston promoted a Shen Yun performance on social media but quickly deleted the post following media scrutiny. Some theatergoers interviewed said that although they highly appreciated Shen Yun’s artistic quality, they felt “conflicted” and “disappointed” after learning about the recent allegations. “If these accusations are true, no matter how beautiful the dance is, it cannot hide the problems behind it,” one audience member admitted.

Future Developments Remain Uncertain

Currently, the related lawsuits and investigations are still ongoing. Legal experts believe the case may take several years to resolve and will have a profound impact on Shen Yun Performing Arts’ international reputation and future development. If the allegations are proven, Shen Yun may face substantial fines, operational restructuring, and possibly criminal charges against some of its leadership. However, if Shen Yun and its Falun Gong affiliates successfully clear their names, this crisis could potentially become a turning point for the group to further expand its influence. Regardless of the final outcome, this case has undoubtedly become a significant international example concerning the governance of religious organizations, human rights controversies, and cross-border labor protections.

Author: Jiamin Chou