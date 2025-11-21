Global Polyacrylamide for Papermaking Market Valued at USD 592 Million in 2024, Reaching USD 827 Million by 2032

Global polyacrylamide for papermaking market size was valued at USD 592 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 620 million in 2025 to USD 827 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is primarily fueled by increasing demand from the paper industry, where polyacrylamide (PAM) is widely used as a retention agent, drainage aid, and flocculant to enhance paper quality.

Polyacrylamide, a water-soluble polymer, plays a critical role in modern paper manufacturing by improving the retention of fine fibers and fillers while reducing raw material consumption and environmental pollution. The polymer’s versatility has made it indispensable in paper production, especially as industries globally shift toward sustainable practices.

Market Overview & Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the global polyacrylamide market, accounting for 45% of consumption, driven by robust paper manufacturing in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region benefits from rapid industrialization, expanding packaging demand, and increasing environmental regulations that encourage efficient paper production techniques.

Europe follows closely with stringent sustainability regulations pushing paper manufacturers to adopt advanced retention and drainage aids. North America maintains steady demand due to technological advancements in PAM formulations, while emerging markets in Latin America and Africa are witnessing gradual growth as local paper industries modernize.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

The market is primarily driven by the expansion of e-commerce, which has increased demand for packaging paper, along with rising hygiene awareness boosting tissue paper production. The transition toward recycled paper also presents opportunities, as PAM enhances the efficiency of recycling processes by improving fiber retention.

Additionally, technological advancements in bio-based polyacrylamide and high-performance cationic PAM formulations are creating new avenues for growth. The increasing focus on water conservation in paper mills further amplifies demand, as PAM aids in efficient water recycling during production.

Challenges & Restraints

The market faces challenges including volatility in acrylamide monomer prices and tightening environmental regulations on wastewater discharge from paper mills. Some regions also face supply chain bottlenecks for specialty PAM formulations, while competition from alternative retention agents presents a moderate threat.

Market Segmentation by Type

Cationic Polyacrylamide

Anionic Polyacrylamide

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Printing and Writing Paper

Toilet Tissue

Packaging Paper

Others

Market Segmentation and Key Players

SNF Group

Solenis

Kemira

Jiangsu Feymer Technology

Bejing Hengju

Shandong Bomo Biochemical

Henan Boyuan New Materials

Anhui Tianrun Chemistry

NUOER GROUP

Xinyong Biochemical

Henan Zhengjia Green Energy

PetroChina Daqing

Anhui Jucheng

Green Chemical

