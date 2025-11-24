Vascular Closure Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,931 Million by 2031 at 7.8% CAGR

Introduction

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market, valued at USD 1,157 million in 2024, is projected to experience strong and sustained growth over the next decade. According to the latest analysis, the market is expected to rise from USD 1,246 million in 2025 to USD 1,931 million by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 7.8% during 2025–2032. This growth trajectory underscores the rapidly increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular interventions, evolving clinical practices, and accelerating technological innovation across the healthcare and life sciences landscape.

Vascular closure devices (VCDs) play a critical role in improving patient outcomes following diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular procedures. As cardiovascular disease prevalence escalates globally, the adoption of VCDs is expected to grow further, making this one of the most dynamic segments of interventional cardiology.

Market Highlights & Growth Drivers

The expanding global vascular closure devices market is shaped by several factors, including:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases requiring angiography and interventional procedures

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques

Technological advancements in active and passive closure systems

Greater demand for rapid patient recovery and reduced hospital stays

Broader acceptance of radial artery access, improving procedural safety

With healthcare systems emphasizing rapid discharge, lower complication rates, and improved patient satisfaction, VCDs have become indispensable in modern cardiology.

Explore Key Insights in the Free Sample https://www.24lifesciences.com/download-sample/8017/vascular-closure-devices-market

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The market includes a wide range of sheath sizes such as:

5F

6F

7F

8F

Others

These sizes enable clinicians to select appropriate closure solutions based on the complexity of the procedure and the vascular access point used.

By Application

Angiography Surgery

Interventional Procedures

The growth of interventional cardiology, fueled by rising incidences of coronary artery disease, continues to propel demand for advanced VCDs.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals dominate the market due to high procedural volume, while ambulatory centers are emerging as fast-growing end users due to increasing preference for outpatient cardiac care.

By Technology

Active Closure Devices

Passive Closure Devices

Active closure devices currently lead the market, driven by their fast hemostasis time and reduced complication risks.

By Access Site

Femoral Artery Access

Radial Artery Access

While femoral access remains widely used, radial procedures are rapidly expanding because of improved patient comfort and lower bleeding risk—further increasing the need for specialized VCD solutions.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare Market

The healthcare and life sciences ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation, and these shifts are directly influencing the trajectory of the vascular closure devices market. The integration of artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and advanced digital health platforms is improving decision-making and procedural efficiency across cardiovascular care. AI-driven imaging, predictive analytics, and robotics are enhancing clinical accuracy, reducing procedure times, and improving patient outcomes. Sustainability-focused manufacturing and biodegradable device innovations are also gaining prominence, signaling a new era of environmentally responsible medical device development.

These trends not only elevate the competitive landscape but also create new opportunities for device manufacturers to innovate and differentiate their offerings through advanced materials, automation, and personalized procedural solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains the leading regional market, driven by high procedural volumes, strong adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular technologies, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The presence of major medical device companies and favorable reimbursement policies further strengthens market expansion.

Europe

Europe holds a significant share, supported by a growing elderly population, increased funding for cardiovascular care, and technological integration in interventional cardiology. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK remain key contributors to regional growth.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid healthcare modernization, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, and increased investments in advanced interventional procedures. China, India, and Japan are major drivers of market momentum, supported by expanding hospital networks and improved access to cardiac care technologies.

Rest of the World

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing steady growth as healthcare infrastructure improves. Increasing awareness of early cardiac diagnosis and treatment is driving higher adoption of vascular closure devices.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is characterized by strong competition among leading manufacturers focused on innovation, product expansion, and strategic partnerships. Key companies profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

Teleflex Incorporated

Morris Innovative

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Biotronik

Vasorum Ltd.

TZ Medical, Inc.

Essential Medical, Inc.

These players are investing significantly in R&D to introduce next-generation closure technologies, improve patient safety, and reduce procedural times. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches remain key growth strategies.

Gain Full Market Insights – Access the Complete Report https://www.24lifesciences.com/vascular-closure-devices-market-8017

Future Scenario

With a strong CAGR of 7.8% through 2032, the vascular closure devices market is poised for sustained expansion. Advancements in interventional cardiology, wider adoption of radial artery access, and growing demand for rapid post-procedure recovery will continue to drive market growth. As healthcare providers prioritize efficiency, safety, and patient comfort, the demand for high-performance VCDs is expected to rise consistently throughout the forecast period

About 24lifesciences

Founded in 2017, 24LifeScience has emerged as a trusted research and analytics partner for organizations operating within the global life sciences and chemical industries. Our core mission is to provide intelligent, future-ready insights that help clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex and innovation-driven market

International: +1(332) 2424 294 | Asia: +91 9425150513 (Asia)

Website: www.24lifesciences.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lifesciences24