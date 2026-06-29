Herbicides Market to Reach US$ 62.68 Billion by 2034 from US$ 39.27 Billion in 2025

Feeding a growing world population is getting harder. Weeds compete directly with crops for water, nutrients, and sunlight. Left unchecked, they can wipe out an entire season’s harvest. Herbicides remain the most practical and cost-effective tool farmers have to fight back. Herbicides Market size is expected to reach US$ 62.68 billion by 2034 from US$ 39.27 billion in 2025. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Expanding farmland, rising food demand, and the growing threat of herbicide-resistant weeds are all accelerating adoption globally.

What Are Herbicides?

Herbicides are chemical compounds used to control or eliminate unwanted plants in agricultural and non-agricultural settings. They work either by killing all vegetation on contact, in the case of non-selective types, or by targeting specific weed species while leaving crops unharmed, in the case of selective herbicides. Common active ingredients include glyphosate, 2,4-D, and diquat, each suited to different crop systems and weed profiles.

What Is Powering the Herbicides Market?

Global food security is the most powerful driver behind herbicide demand. The United Nations projects the world population will exceed 9.7 billion by 2050. Farmers must produce significantly more food on roughly the same amount of arable land. Herbicides are one of the most direct tools for improving crop yields by reducing weed competition. Without effective weed control, yield losses in major crops such as wheat, maize, and soybean can reach 30 to 50 percent.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007594

The spread of herbicide-resistant weed species is reshaping how farmers approach weed management. Glyphosate-resistant weeds are now documented in over 50 countries. This is pushing farmers to adopt multi-mode herbicide programmes that combine different active ingredients to prevent resistance build-up. It is also opening doors for herbicides like 2,4-D and newer chemistry classes that can target resistant species. This resistance challenge, while a problem for farmers, is a structural growth driver for the broader herbicides market.

Precision agriculture is changing how herbicides are applied. Farmers are increasingly using GPS-guided sprayers, drone-based application systems, and AI-powered weed detection tools to apply herbicides only where needed. This reduces input costs and minimises environmental impact. Herbicide manufacturers are adapting their product portfolios to suit these new application methods, developing formulations optimised for low-volume, high-precision delivery systems.

The oilseeds and pulses segment is particularly dynamic. Soybean cultivation has expanded enormously across North and South America, driven by demand from animal feed and biofuel markets. Herbicide use in soybean farming is intensive, particularly in systems using herbicide-tolerant genetically modified varieties. This segment alone accounts for a significant share of global herbicide consumption.

Segmentation Overview

The herbicides market is segmented by type, mode of action, and crop type.

By Type:

Glyphosate

Diquat

2,4-D

Others

By Mode of Action:

Non-Selective

Selective

By Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Key Market Players

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

BASF SE

Drexel Chemical

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007594

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Environmental scrutiny of herbicides is intensifying. Regulators in the European Union are tightening approval criteria for key active ingredients, including glyphosate, which faced a major re-evaluation process. This is pushing the industry toward developing new chemistry with improved environmental and toxicological profiles. Biological herbicides, derived from natural microbial or plant-based sources, are gaining traction as complementary tools in integrated weed management programmes.

Formulation science is also advancing rapidly. Encapsulated herbicide formulations that release active ingredients slowly and precisely are reducing leaching into soil and water. Adjuvant technologies that improve herbicide uptake and reduce spray drift are becoming standard in professional farming operations. These innovations are helping the industry respond to regulatory pressure without sacrificing efficacy.

Regional Outlook

North America is the largest herbicides market globally. The United States leads consumption, driven by its vast corn, soybean, and cotton acreage and the widespread use of herbicide-tolerant crop varieties. Canada is a significant market for cereals and canola herbicide applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China and India are the primary growth engines, supported by large agricultural workforces shifting toward chemical weed control as labour costs rise. Government subsidy programmes for agrochemicals in both countries are accelerating adoption among smallholder farmers. South and Central America, particularly Brazil and Argentina, are major markets driven by expanding soybean and sugarcane cultivation. Europe maintains steady demand, though regulatory restrictions are gradually reshaping the approved herbicide portfolio across member states.

Related Reports:

Dicamba Herbicide Market

Penoxsulam Market

Agricultural Biologicals Market

Soil Inoculants Market

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish