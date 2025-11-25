Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size to Reach USD 2089 Million by 2031 at 9.0% CAGR

Strong Growth Forecast for the Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market

Inhaled nitric oxide market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, supported by rising demand for advanced respiratory therapies, neonatal care, and critical care management. According to the latest analysis, the market was valued at USD 1160 million in 2024 and is projected to rise to USD 1265 million in 2025, reaching USD 2089 million by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This growth underscores the increasing importance of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) as a life-saving therapeutic in pulmonary hypertension, ARDS, and respiratory support across diverse patient populations.

As healthcare providers adopt safer, more efficient nitric oxide delivery systems and clinical research expands therapeutic indications, the inhaled nitric oxide market is positioned for continuous expansion through 2032.

Market Highlights: Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation & Growth Drivers

The global market is segmented into type, application, end user, delivery system, and regulatory approval status, each contributing to the evolving competitive landscape.

By Type

800 ppm

100 ppm

Others

The 800 ppm segment remains the dominant category due to widespread clinical utilization, especially in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). However, lower-concentration systems are gaining preference in pediatric and adult therapy applications.

By Application

Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN

Children and Adult ARDS

Other Diseases

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn (PPHN) represents the largest application area, with significant clinical reliance on iNO therapy to stabilize oxygenation. Meanwhile, the rising incidence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) intensified by post-pandemic complications has accelerated iNO’s adoption among adult populations.

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals account for the major revenue share due to their advanced infrastructure and higher uptake of ventilatory support systems. Specialty clinics and research organizations continue to expand utilization for off-label and investigational uses.

By Delivery System

Cylinder-Based Systems

Generator-Based Systems

Integrated Ventilator Systems

Generator-based nitric oxide systems are emerging as a preferred alternative due to reduced operational cost and improved safety. Integrated ventilator systems are also seeing wider adoption for continuous respiratory support.

By Regulatory Approval Status

FDA-Approved Indications

Off-Label Use

Investigational/Clinical Trials

While FDA-approved indications primarily neonatal therapy remain the primary revenue generators, the market is increasingly shaped by off-label applications and new clinical trial pipelines aimed at expanding therapeutic scope in adult respiratory care.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neonatal respiratory disorders

Rising adoption of advanced critical care systems

Demand for non-invasive and targeted pulmonary therapies

Technological innovations in portable and digital delivery systems

Expanding clinical trials for new respiratory indications

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare & Life Sciences Market

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation, influenced by artificial intelligence, digital health platforms, precision medicine, and integrated monitoring systems. These advancements are reshaping respiratory diagnostics, ventilation management, and personalized care pathways.

In the inhaled nitric oxide market, digital integration such as AI-enabled dose regulation and real-time monitoring is enabling safer, more controlled therapy delivery. Moreover, the shift toward sustainability is pushing manufacturers to innovate eco-friendly alternatives to traditional nitric oxide cylinders.

These emerging healthcare trends are expected to accelerate market expansion and enhance global demand for advanced iNO delivery technologies through 2032.

Key Players & Competitive Landscape

The inhaled nitric oxide market is moderately consolidated, with global players focusing on product innovation, regulatory approvals, strategic collaborations, and R&D investments. Major companies profiled include:

Mallinckrodt plc

Linde plc (Praxair)

Air Liquide

BOC Healthcare (Linde Group)

Nu-Med Plus

Ikaria

VERO Biotech

Beyond Air, Inc.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Mylan N.V. (Viatris)

GE HealthCare

Getinge AB

ALung Technologies, Inc.

Messer Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

These companies continue to drive market growth through innovations such as portable generators, integrated ventilation modules, and cost-efficient nitric oxide delivery platforms.

Forecast Overview

With a projected 9.0% CAGR, the inhaled nitric oxide market is expected to experience strong long-term expansion, supported by rising respiratory disease prevalence, neonatal healthcare advancements, and continuous innovation in gas delivery systems. As emerging markets invest in critical care infrastructure, global demand for inhaled nitric oxide will continue to increase, strengthening the competitive landscape through 2032.

