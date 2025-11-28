Disinfecting Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 1.69 Billion by 2031, Driven by Infection Control Demand and Healthcare Infrastructure Growth

Global Disinfecting Medical Equipment Market Brief

Disinfecting medical equipment market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2025–2031). Growing concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the implementation of stringent disinfection protocols, and the rising number of surgical procedures are fueling the market’s steady expansion.

Infection prevention has become a cornerstone of healthcare management, especially post-pandemic. Hospitals and clinical facilities are increasingly investing in surface and equipment disinfection technologies to ensure patient safety and comply with global healthcare regulations.

Market Highlights and Key Segmentation

The disinfecting medical equipment market is segmented by type, application, and end user, each reflecting evolving healthcare needs and innovations in sterilization technologies.

By Type:

Liquid Disinfectants

Wipes and Wipes Dispensers

Sprays and Aerosols

Among these, liquid disinfectants dominate the market due to their effectiveness against a broad spectrum of pathogens and frequent use in both hospital and laboratory settings. However, disinfectant wipes are rapidly gaining traction for their portability and ease of use in outpatient and emergency environments.

By Application:

Hospital Surfaces and Equipment

Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment

Emergency and Transport Vehicles

Dental and Outpatient Clinic Equipment

The hospital surfaces and equipment segment leads the market, supported by the growing focus on maintaining sterilized environments across intensive care units (ICUs), operating rooms, and diagnostic labs.

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and clinics represent the largest end-user segment, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and the continuous emphasis on hygiene and sterilization compliance.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare Market

The disinfecting medical equipment market is evolving in response to broader healthcare industry transformations.

Digital monitoring in infection control: Smart disinfection systems now integrate IoT and AI to monitor cleaning efficacy in real time.

Eco-friendly disinfectants: Manufacturers are developing biodegradable and alcohol-free formulations, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Automation and robotics: Automated UV and hydrogen peroxide vapor disinfection systems are gaining popularity for minimizing human contact and improving sterilization accuracy.

Regulatory advancements: Governments and agencies such as the WHO and CDC are strengthening compliance frameworks for infection prevention, driving product adoption worldwide.

These trends highlight a shift toward digitally enabled, sustainable, and highly efficient disinfection technologies, which are expected to define the market landscape through 2032.

Regional Analysis

The global disinfecting medical equipment market demonstrates strong regional variation driven by healthcare spending, regulatory standards, and technological adoption.

North America holds the dominant share of the global market, supported by stringent infection control mandates, high hospital density, and the presence of leading manufacturers such as STERIS plc and Cantel Medical Corp. The U.S. remains a key contributor due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and focus on reducing HAIs.

Europe continues to witness solid growth, driven by national healthcare reforms and rising awareness of medical waste and infection risks. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and Sweden are promoting hospital hygiene through strict EU regulations.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, fueled by rising healthcare investments, increasing patient volumes, and expanding hospital networks across India, China, and Southeast Asia. The post-pandemic push for better hygiene in public and private healthcare facilities further supports regional demand.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, where growing public healthcare expenditure and awareness campaigns are accelerating market penetration.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The global market is characterized by strategic innovations, mergers, and new product launches from key players aiming to strengthen their market footprint.

Leading Companies Include:

STERIS plc (USA)

Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)

STERIS Limited (UK)

Getinge Infection Control (Sweden)

These companies focus on R&D investments, strategic partnerships, and portfolio diversification to meet evolving disinfection needs. For instance, Getinge and STERIS continue to expand their automated disinfection systems, while Cantel Medical focuses on integrating digital tracking for sterilization processes.

Path Forward: Toward a Safer, Smarter Healthcare Environment

The disinfecting medical equipment market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory through 2031, supported by healthcare modernization, stringent infection control standards, and technological innovation. With a CAGR of 5.3%, the market will increasingly favor products that combine effectiveness, environmental safety, and digital integration.

