Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries Market Growth Analysis, Dynamics, Key Players and Innovations, Outlook and Forecast 2025-2032

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries market was valued at USD 272 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 284 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by increasingly stringent safety regulations, aging refinery infrastructure worldwide, and significant cost savings achievable through predictive maintenance strategies that minimize unplanned shutdowns.

What is Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries?

Corrosion monitoring in refineries encompasses systematic techniques to detect, evaluate and predict corrosion in critical refinery assets including pipelines, storage tanks and processing equipment. These solutions employ both intrusive methods like corrosion coupons and electrical resistance probes, along with non-intrusive technologies such as ultrasonic testing and radiography. The primary objective is to prevent catastrophic failures while optimizing asset integrity management programs. While market growth appears modest compared to other industrial sectors, steady expansion is driven by regulatory mandates and the economic necessity of extending asset lifespan in facilities operating beyond their original design parameters.

Key Market Drivers

1. Stringent Safety Regulations and Compliance Requirements Driving Market Adoption

The refinery industry faces increasing pressure from regulatory bodies to implement robust corrosion monitoring systems as part of asset integrity management programs. Recent updates to process safety management standards in key markets like North America and Europe mandate continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. For instance, regulatory frameworks now require real-time corrosion rate measurement in pipelines handling hazardous materials. This regulatory push is accelerating adoption across both mature and emerging refinery markets, with refiners investing in monitoring solutions to avoid penalties and maintain operational licenses. The growing focus on preventing catastrophic failures makes corrosion monitoring indispensable rather than optional.

2. Aging Refinery Infrastructure Creating Urgent Need for Advanced Monitoring

Many refineries worldwide are operating beyond their original design life, with some critical assets in service for over 40 years. This aging infrastructure is particularly susceptible to corrosion-related failures, driving unprecedented demand for monitoring solutions. In North America alone, approximately 60% of refinery assets are in the second half of their operational lifespan. The combination of aging equipment and increasingly corrosive feedstocks containing higher sulfur content creates a perfect storm driving market growth. Advanced monitoring systems help operators extend asset life through predictive maintenance strategies rather than reactive repairs, delivering significant cost savings while improving safety.

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs Creating Adoption Barriers – While corrosion monitoring delivers long-term savings, the upfront costs present a significant barrier, particularly for smaller refiners. A comprehensive monitoring system for a mid-sized refinery can require capital investments exceeding $5 million when including sensors, software, and integration with existing control systems. This creates adoption challenges in price-sensitive markets and for facilities with limited capital budgets.

– While corrosion monitoring delivers long-term savings, the upfront costs present a significant barrier, particularly for smaller refiners. A comprehensive monitoring system for a mid-sized refinery can require capital investments exceeding $5 million when including sensors, software, and integration with existing control systems. This creates adoption challenges in price-sensitive markets and for facilities with limited capital budgets. Data Integration and Interpretation Challenges – Modern corrosion monitoring generates vast amounts of data from multiple sensor types, creating integration challenges with legacy refinery control systems. Many facilities struggle with data overload – while they collect corrosion measurements effectively, translating this into actionable insights remains difficult. The industry faces a shortage of corrosion engineers capable of interpreting complex monitoring data, with some estimates indicating a 30% gap between demand and available expertise. This skills shortage slows adoption as refiners hesitate to invest in systems they may not fully utilize.

Emerging Opportunities

The global industrial landscape is becoming increasingly favorable for advanced monitoring solutions development and commercialization. Growing operational safety priorities, supportive policy frameworks, and strategic industry collaborations are accelerating market expansion, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key growth enablers include:

Strengthened process safety regulatory enforcement and incentives

Expansion of industrial research infrastructure and technology networks

Formation of strategic alliances with regional operators, engineering service providers, and technical training partners.

Collectively, these factors are expected to enhance operational reliability, stimulate technological innovation, and drive Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries penetration across new geographies.

Regional Market Insights

North America : North America maintains the largest share of the global Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries market, supported by early regulatory frameworks from agencies including OSHA and comprehensive industry adoption.

: North America maintains the largest share of the global Corrosion Monitoring in Refineries market, supported by early regulatory frameworks from agencies including OSHA and comprehensive industry adoption. Europe : Europe remains a frontrunner in refinery integrity management implementation, being an early region to adopt comprehensive monitoring requirements through established regulatory ecosystems.

: Europe remains a frontrunner in refinery integrity management implementation, being an early region to adopt comprehensive monitoring requirements through established regulatory ecosystems. Asia-Pacific and Latin America : These regions represent high-potential growth frontiers, characterized by expanding refining capacity and improving operational safety standards.

: These regions represent high-potential growth frontiers, characterized by expanding refining capacity and improving operational safety standards. Middle East and Africa: While currently developing, this region is showing consistent growth signs due to major refinery expansion projects and increasing focus on asset lifecycle management.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Intrusive Corrosion Monitoring

Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring

By Application

Pipeline

Equipment

Other

By End User

Refineries

Petrochemical plants

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

While Honeywell International Inc. dominates the current market, several specialized industrial firms are entering the monitoring solutions space, targeting inspection, maintenance optimization, and operational safety enhancements.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of 14+ key players, including: