Europe Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach 85.23 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.84% | MRFR 2025-2035

Europe Data Center Market Overview



Europe Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach from 45.67 Billion to 85.23 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.84% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.

Europe Data Center Market Segmentation



Europe Data Center Market Research Report By Type (Corporate data centers, Web hosting data centers), By Density (Low, Medium, High, Extreme), and By Vertical (Banking Financial Services, Telecom IT, Government, Healthcare) – Forecast to 2035.



Europe Data Center Market Drivers



The Europe data center market continues to grow as digital adoption accelerates across sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Increasing reliance on cloud services, AI, edge computing, and real-time analytics drives demand for high-performance infrastructure. Data protection regulations such as GDPR necessitate localized data storage, prompting both domestic and international firms to expand European facilities. Sustainability goals set by governments and corporations are pushing investments in energy-efficient designs, renewable energy sourcing, and circular economy practices within data centers. Hyperscale cloud providers are leading large investments while colocation providers diversify offerings to meet enterprise needs. Enhanced connectivity through expanded fiber networks and cross-border exchanges also supports market momentum. Together, these factors position Europe as a key global region for resilient, secure, and sustainable data center capacity.

Europe Data Center Market Regional Outlook



Regionally, Western Europe leads the market with strong demand in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Nordics, supported by advanced digital economies and favorable infrastructure. The Netherlands, with major exchanges and connectivity hubs, continues to attract interconnection traffic. Germany’s industrial base drives enterprise data center needs, while the Nordics benefit from cool climates and renewable power for sustainable operations. Southern and Eastern Europe are emerging as cost-competitive alternatives, with increased investments in edge facilities and connectivity enhancements. Regulatory alignment across the EU facilitates cross-border data flows and harmonized standards. As demand for edge computing grows, secondary cities and border regions are gaining relevance. Overall, Europe’s diverse regional landscape supports a balanced and resilient data center ecosystem with strong future growth prospects.



