France Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach 20.3 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 6.18% | MRFR 2025-2035

The France data center market is expanding steadily, propelled by strong demand for digital services, cloud adoption, and compliance with strict data protection laws. Enterprises across banking, telecommunications, and public sectors are modernizing infrastructures to support digital transformation and improve operational agility. Environmental sustainability is a major driver, with France emphasizing decarbonization, energy efficiency, and use of renewable power in data centers. Government initiatives and incentives encourage green technologies and innovative cooling systems. The rise of edge computing to support low-latency applications in smart cities and IoT further stimulates local demand. Additionally, growth in colocation and hyperscale investments underscores confidence in the country’s strategic position within Europe’s digital landscape.



Regionally, France’s data center market is concentrated around Paris, which serves as a premier connectivity hub with robust fiber infrastructure and access to major exchange points. Other regions such as Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux are emerging as attractive secondary markets due to lower costs, availability of land, and proximity to renewable energy sources. Investments in energy grids and regional connectivity enhance resilience and expand capacity beyond the Paris core. France’s focus on sustainable operations aligns with broader European green data center trends, positioning it as a leader in reducing carbon emissions within the sector. Collaborations between local authorities, energy providers, and data center operators are strengthening regional ecosystems. Overall, France’s balanced regional development, supportive policies, and strong demand underpin a positive outlook for continued growth.

