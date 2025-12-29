GCC Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach 30 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 8.28% | MRFR 2025-2035

GCC Data Center Market Overview



GCC Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach from 12.5 Billion to 30 million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 8.28% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.

GCC Data Center Market Segmentation



GCC Data Center Market Research Report: By Type (Corporate data centers, Web hosting data centers), By Density (Low, Medium, High, Extreme), andBy Vertical (BankingFinancial Services, TelecomIT, Government, Healthcare)- Forecast to 2035



GCC Data Center Market Drivers



The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) data center market is experiencing robust growth driven by digital transformation initiatives, government modernization plans, and rapid adoption of cloud, IoT, and AI technologies. Vision-led strategies in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are prioritizing smart infrastructure, e-government services, and digital economies, boosting demand for secure, scalable data storage and processing facilities. Investments in hyperscale facilities by global cloud providers and local partnerships are expanding capacity. Furthermore, the region’s focus on economic diversification away from oil dependency fuels demand for digital services and data centers. Renewable energy integration and cooling innovations adapted to the arid climate are also key priorities, enhancing operational efficiencies and sustainability. These drivers collectively elevate the GCC as a dynamic and strategically important data center market.



GCC Data Center Market Regional Outlook



Regionally, the GCC data center landscape is anchored by major hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha, each leveraging unique competitive strengths. The UAE’s advanced connectivity infrastructure and global business positioning attract multinational enterprises, while Saudi Arabia’s large-scale economic reforms and digital strategy investments expand the local ecosystem. Qatar’s infrastructure development ahead of global events enhances data center demand, and Bahrain is emerging as a regional finance and technology node. Cross-border fiber initiatives and undersea cable projects strengthen inter-GCC connectivity and global links. With increasing adoption of edge computing to support latency-sensitive applications and growth in colocation services, secondary cities and special economic zones are gaining traction. Overall, continued public–private collaboration and supportive regulatory frameworks position the GCC for sustained regional data center growth.

