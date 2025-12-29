US Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach a Valuation of 40 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 8.69% | MRFR 2025-2035

US Data Center Market Overview



US Data Center Market is Estimated to Reach a Valuation of from 17.39 Billion to 40 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 8.69% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



US Data Center Market Segmentation



US Data Center Market Research Report: By Type (Corporate data centers, Web hosting data centers), By Density (Low, Medium, High, Extreme), and By Vertical (Banking Financial Services, Telecom IT, Government, Healthcare) – Forecast to 2035.



US Data Center Market Drivers



The US data center market is propelled by extensive cloud adoption, increasing enterprise digitization, and rising demand for AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Hyperscale providers continue to expand capacity, driven by demand for scalable infrastructure to support ecommerce, streaming, and enterprise workloads. Edge computing investments are accelerating to meet low-latency needs for 5G, autonomous systems, and real-time processing. Regulatory emphasis on data security, privacy, and resilience also prompts localized and redundant facility deployments. Growing use of colocation services and hybrid cloud models further strengthens the industry. Additionally, sustainability goals are reshaping facility design with renewable energy sourcing, advanced power management, and efficient cooling technologies. These drivers collectively position the US as the world’s largest and most dynamic data center market with robust growth prospects.



US Data Center Market Regional Outlook



Regionally, the US data center landscape features well-established major hubs such as Northern Virginia, Dallas–Fort Worth, Silicon Valley, and Chicago. Northern Virginia continues to lead globally, supported by unparalleled fiber infrastructure and interconnection ecosystems. Dallas–Fort Worth and Chicago attract investments due to central geographic positioning and strong enterprise demand, while Silicon Valley benefits from proximity to leading technology firms. Emerging markets in Phoenix, Atlanta, and Miami are gaining traction due to expanding fiber routes, improved power capacity, and cost advantages. Edge deployment is rising in secondary and tertiary cities to support latency-sensitive applications. State and local incentives, combined with renewable energy commitments and infrastructure investments, further enhance regional competitiveness. The diverse and expansive US market supports balanced growth across established and emerging data center corridors.



