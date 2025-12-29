global Next-generation IT Service Management (ITSM) Platform market| CAGR of 12.4%

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Next-generation IT Service Management (ITSM) Platform market was valued at USD 50.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 142 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2024-2032). This growth is driven by accelerating digital transformation initiatives, rising demand for intelligent automation in IT operations, and the need for improved IT governance frameworks.

What is Next-generation ITSM?

Next-generation IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms represent the evolution of traditional service management solutions, integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics. These advanced platforms significantly enhance IT service delivery through features such as intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and self-service portals. By automating routine tasks and providing actionable insights, they enable organizations to achieve higher operational efficiency, improved service quality, and proactive issue resolution.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Next-generation ITSM Platform market, covering every critical aspect from macro market trends to detailed competitive intelligence. Our analysis includes market sizing, growth projections, technological trends, competitive benchmarking, and strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

The report helps industry participants understand the competitive dynamics while identifying opportunities for growth and innovation. It offers a structured framework for evaluating market positioning and includes detailed profiles of leading players with insights into their strategies, product offerings, and market share.

Key Market Drivers

Digital Transformation Accelerating ITSM Modernization

The global rush toward digital transformation remains the primary catalyst for Next-generation ITSM adoption, with enterprises increasingly prioritizing cloud-based service management solutions. Recent data shows enterprise adoption exceeding 65% among Fortune 500 companies, with year-over-year market growth reaching 18.7% in 2023. Organizations are recognizing that modern ITSM platforms serve as the operational backbone for digital initiatives, enabling seamless service delivery across hybrid environments. AI and Automation Revolutionizing IT Operations

The integration of AI-powered capabilities is transforming service management through:

Intelligent automation reducing resolution times by up to 40%

reducing resolution times by up to 40% Predictive analytics enabling proactive issue prevention

enabling proactive issue prevention Conversational AI enhancing user experiences through natural language interfaces

Over 72% of enterprises now prioritize AI-driven features when selecting ITSM solutions, demonstrating the technology’s critical role in modern IT operations.

➤ “Next-generation ITSM platforms deliver measurable business value, reducing operational costs by 32% while improving system uptime by 28% on average” – Verified Market Data

Market Challenges

Integration Complexities with Legacy Infrastructure – Approximately 58% of organizations report implementation challenges when connecting modern ITSM platforms with existing systems, extending deployment timelines by 22% on average.

– Approximately 58% of organizations report implementation challenges when connecting modern ITSM platforms with existing systems, extending deployment timelines by 22% on average. Technical Skills Shortage – The market faces a 34% deficit of certified professionals capable of managing advanced ITSM platforms, according to recent industry surveys.

– The market faces a 34% deficit of certified professionals capable of managing advanced ITSM platforms, according to recent industry surveys. Budget Constraints – Economic uncertainties have caused 42% of mid-size enterprises to delay ITSM upgrades, with total ownership costs rising 19% since 2021.

Emerging Opportunities

The SME sector represents a significant growth frontier for Next-generation ITSM solutions, with adoption rates climbing at 27% annually. Cloud-based offerings with modular pricing models are enabling smaller organizations to access enterprise-grade capabilities. Regional markets like Asia-Pacific show particular promise, projected to grow at 31% through 2025, fueled by digital infrastructure development and increasing technology investments.

Regional Market Insights

North America dominates with 38% market share, driven by strong enterprise adoption and technological innovation.

dominates with 38% market share, driven by strong enterprise adoption and technological innovation. Europe shows robust growth in GDPR-compliant solutions, particularly in the UK and Germany.

shows robust growth in GDPR-compliant solutions, particularly in the UK and Germany. Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, with China projecting a 15.2% CAGR.

emerges as the fastest-growing region, with China projecting a 15.2% CAGR. Latin America and MEA demonstrate accelerating adoption as digital transformation initiatives gain momentum.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cloud-based Solutions

On-premises Platforms

Hybrid Deployments

By Application

Incident Management

Problem Management

Change Management

Service Request Management

Asset Management

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The Next-generation ITSM market features a mix of established technology leaders and innovative specialists. Wipro, ServiceNow, and BMC Software collectively hold significant market share, while emerging players like Rezolve.ai and EasyVista are carving niches through specialized solutions.

Key competitive differentiators include:

AI and automation capabilities

Cloud-native architectures

Industry-specific functionality

Integration ecosystem

The report provides detailed competitive analysis of 15+ major vendors, including their market positioning, product strategies, and growth trajectories.

Report Deliverables

Global market size and forecast through 2032

Comprehensive regional analysis

In-depth technology trend assessment

Competitive benchmarking

Strategic recommendations

SWOT and PESTLE analysis

