Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market is Estimated to Grow 37.22 Billion by 2035 | CAGR of 9.96% | MRFR 2025-2035

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Overview

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market is Estimated to Grow from 14.4 Billion to 37.22 Billion by 2035, Reaching at a CAGR of 9.96% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Segmentation

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market Research Report: By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), By Subscription (Annual, Monthly, Quarterly), By Purpose (Communication and Collaboration, Knowledge Management, Community Engagement, Learning and Development), By Industry (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Education) and By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Forecast to 2035.

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Drivers

The Enterprise Social Networks (ESN) and Online Communities market is driven by the organizational need to break down communication silos, foster collaboration, and improve knowledge sharing. ESN platforms, like Microsoft Yammer or Workplace from Meta, provide an internal, social-media-like environment for employees to connect, share information, ask questions, and collaborate on projects across departments and geographies. This is especially critical in large, distributed organizations and in remote/hybrid work settings. Online communities, often customer-facing, are driven by the need to build brand loyalty, provide peer-to-peer support, and gather product feedback. The overarching goal is to tap into the collective intelligence of employees or customers to drive innovation and business performance.

Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Regional Outlook

North America leads the market, with a high adoption rate of collaboration technologies and a corporate culture that encourages open communication and knowledge sharing. The dominance of major technology providers in the region also accelerates adoption. Europe is a strong market, with enterprises leveraging these platforms to connect their multinational workforces and build stronger internal cultures. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, as companies look for modern tools to engage their expanding employee base and manage the communication challenges that come with rapid business growth and geographic expansion.

