Two-Wheeler Electric Rear-View Mirror Market to Reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.7% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, global two-wheeler electric rear-view mirror market was valued at USD 1,649 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,260 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2025–2032).



This growth trajectory reflects the increasing adoption of advanced safety features in motorcycles and scooters worldwide, coupled with technological innovations in two-wheeler accessories.

What are Two-Wheeler Electric Rear-view Mirrors?

Two-wheeler electric rear-view mirrors represent a significant evolution from traditional manually-adjusted mirrors. These electronically controlled devices feature integrated motors and control mechanisms that allow riders to adjust mirror angles with the push of a button on the handlebars. Modern variants often include premium features like auto-folding mechanisms when parked, anti-glare coatings for better visibility, and even integrated turn signals or cameras in advanced models.

These mirrors address critical safety concerns for riders by providing better visibility without requiring manual adjustments while riding a particularly important feature in high-speed or high-traffic conditions where taking hands off handlebars poses significant risks.

This comprehensive report provides detailed insights into the global two-wheeler electric rear-view mirror market, analyzing everything from macro market trends to micro-level competitive dynamics. The analysis covers market size and projections, technological advancements, regulatory landscapes, and emerging market opportunities across different regions and vehicle segments.

The report is designed to help industry stakeholders manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and policymakers understand market dynamics, assess competitive positions, and identify strategic opportunities in this evolving sector. With the growing emphasis on rider safety and vehicle technology integration, this analysis offers valuable intelligence for anyone invested in the two-wheeler industry’s future.

Key Market Drivers

1. Increasing Focus on Rider Safety

The alarming 12% annual growth rate in two-wheeler accidents globally has intensified the focus on advanced safety solutions. Electric rear-view mirrors significantly improve safety by providing stable, vibration-resistant visibility that doesn’t require dangerous manual adjustments while riding. Government regulations in key markets are increasingly mandating or encouraging these safety features, with countries like India implementing stricter visibility requirements for new two-wheeler models.

2. Growth of Premium Two-Wheeler Segments

Premium motorcycles and scooters now account for approximately 18% of global two-wheeler sales, according to industry data. This segment shows particularly strong adoption of electric mirror systems, with manufacturers using them as differentiators to justify higher price points. The integration of smart features like auto-dimming and turn signal integration has made these mirrors a key selling point for premium models across all regions.

Industry expert Mark Johnson notes: “What began as a high-end luxury feature has rapidly become standard in mid-range models, with adoption rates growing at 23% annually in developing markets. The safety benefits combined with technological appeal make this one of the fastest-growing segments in two-wheeler accessories.”

Market Challenges

While growth prospects remain strong, the market faces several notable challenges:

Cost Sensitivity – The added electronics increase production costs by 35-40% compared to conventional mirrors, creating pricing pressure in cost-conscious markets. This is particularly acute in entry-level vehicle segments where penetration remains below 5%.

– The added electronics increase production costs by 35-40% compared to conventional mirrors, creating pricing pressure in cost-conscious markets. This is particularly acute in entry-level vehicle segments where penetration remains below 5%. Durability Concerns – Field data from tropical climates shows electric mirrors have a 15% higher failure rate than fixed variants, raising reliability questions among buyers in harsh weather regions.

– Field data from tropical climates shows electric mirrors have a 15% higher failure rate than fixed variants, raising reliability questions among buyers in harsh weather regions. Installation Complexity – Unlike traditional mirrors, electric versions require proper wiring integration and handlebar-mounted controls, making aftermarket installation more challenging for average consumers.

Emerging Opportunities

The market presents several promising growth avenues that manufacturers are actively pursuing:

Smart Connectivity Integration

The convergence of IoT and vehicle technology is opening new possibilities for mirror systems. Manufacturers are developing models with built-in Bluetooth connectivity, cameras, and even basic collision warning systems. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to see particularly strong growth in these smart mirror solutions, with an anticipated 28% CAGR over the next five years.

Electric Two-Wheeler Compatibility

As electric scooters and motorcycles gain market share, their compatibility with digital control systems makes them ideal platforms for advanced mirror technologies. Several leading EV manufacturers now offer electric mirrors as standard equipment on higher-end models.

Material Innovations

The shift toward carbon fiber and high-grade plastics while maintaining durability is enabling lighter mirror assemblies that don’t compromise two-wheeler performance. These material advancements are crucial for maintaining vehicle balance while adding electronic components.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific : The dominant regional market (45% share) driven by high two-wheeler adoption in India, China, and Southeast Asia. Local manufacturers lead in cost-effective solutions while Japanese firms provide premium technology.

: The dominant regional market (45% share) driven by high two-wheeler adoption in India, China, and Southeast Asia. Local manufacturers lead in cost-effective solutions while Japanese firms provide premium technology. North America : Strong in premium/adventure segments with high adoption of feature-rich mirror systems. The aftermarket is particularly active among motorcycle enthusiasts.

: Strong in premium/adventure segments with high adoption of feature-rich mirror systems. The aftermarket is particularly active among motorcycle enthusiasts. Europe : Regulations drive adoption across all segments, with advanced rider assistance system integration becoming standard in urban electric scooters.

: Regulations drive adoption across all segments, with advanced rider assistance system integration becoming standard in urban electric scooters. Latin America & Africa: Emerging markets showing strong growth potential, particularly in urban centers and motorcycle taxi applications.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Plastic (dominant segment for cost/weight advantages)

Metal

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Vehicle Type

Motorcycles

Scooters

Electric Two-Wheelers

By Feature Set

Basic Adjustable

Auto-folding

Anti-glare

Integrated Cameras/Sensors

By Price Tier

Economy

Mid-range (showing strongest growth)

Premium

Competitive Landscape

The market features a mix of established automotive suppliers and specialized two-wheeler component manufacturers:

Key Players Include:

Ficosa International S.A. (technology leader in auto-folding systems)

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (strong OEM partnerships)

Muth Mirror Systems (specialized in motorcycle solutions)

Rizoma (premium aftermarket focus)

Ampere Technology (emerging smart mirror innovator)

Report Deliverables

Market size projections through 2032 with regional breakdowns

Detailed competitive analysis and market share data

Technology adoption trends and regulatory impacts

Price trend analysis across segments and regions

Strategic recommendations for market participants

