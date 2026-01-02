What’s Next for the MicroSD Express Cards Market?

The global MicroSD Express Cards Market, valued at US$ 52.1 million in 2024, is poised for steady growth, projected to reach US$ 80.3 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role these high-performance storage solutions play in enabling advanced mobile computing, content creation, and IoT applications.

MicroSD Express cards, leveraging the PCIe interface and NVMe protocol, represent a significant leap forward in removable storage technology. They are becoming indispensable for applications requiring rapid data transfer speeds, such as 8K video recording, high-resolution photography, and mobile gaming. Their compact form factor and backward compatibility with standard MicroSD slots make them a versatile solution for expanding device capabilities without sacrificing portability.

Smartphone and Content Creation Demand: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the insatiable demand for higher mobile storage capacity and performance as the paramount driver for MicroSD Express adoption. With the smartphone application segment accounting for approximately 65% of the total market, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global smartphone market, with over 1.4 billion units shipped annually, continues to push the boundaries of what mobile devices can do, fueling demand for ancillary components that can keep pace.

“The massive concentration of consumer electronics manufacturing and tech-savvy users in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 62% of global MicroSD Express cards, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With mobile data generation expected to exceed 180 zettabytes globally by 2025, the need for fast, reliable, and high-capacity local storage solutions is set to intensify, especially with the proliferation of 5G enabling richer content creation and consumption.

Market Segmentation: 128GB Capacity and Smartphone Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Capacity

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

Others (64 GB, 1 TB)

By Application

Smartphones and Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Action Cameras and Drones

IoT Devices

Automotive Systems

Industrial Applications

Others

By Speed Class

PCIe Gen 3

PCIe Gen 4

PCIe Gen 5

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

SanDisk (Western Digital Corp.) (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Nextorage Corporation (Japan)

Kingmax Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Lexar (Longsys Electronics) (China)

Toshiba Memory Corporation (Japan)

Micron Technology (U.S.)

PNY Technologies (U.S.)

ADATA Technology (Taiwan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing more power-efficient controllers and advanced 3D NAND stacks, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Industrial IoT Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of connected vehicles and industrial IoT applications presents new growth avenues, requiring reliable, high-speed storage for data logging, system updates, and edge computing. Furthermore, the integration of AI capabilities in mobile devices is a major trend. On-device AI processing requires fast storage access to function effectively, creating a natural synergy with the high-speed capabilities of MicroSD Express cards.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional MicroSD Express Cards markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

