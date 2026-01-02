Connected Tire Market Is Projected To Grow 25.79 Billion by 2035 | CAGR of 19.62% | MRFR 2025-2035

Connected Tire Market Overview

Connected Tire Market Is Projected To Grow from 4.3 Billion to 25.79 Billion by 2035, Reaching at a CAGR of 19.62% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.

Connected Tire Market Segmentation

Connected Tire Market Research Report By Connection Type (Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC), By Application (Tire Pressure Monitoring, Tire Temperature Monitoring, Tread Depth Monitoring, Vehicle Health Monitoring), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers), By Sensor Type (Internal Sensors, External Sensors) and By Regional (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2035

Connected Tire Market Drivers

The Connected Tire Market is gaining strong momentum as the automotive industry rapidly embraces digitalization, smart mobility, and data-driven vehicle management. One of the primary drivers is the growing demand for real-time vehicle performance monitoring, which helps improve safety, fuel efficiency, and tire lifespan. Connected tires use embedded sensors and IoT technology to collect data such as tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing unexpected breakdowns. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is further accelerating market growth, as EVs require advanced tire monitoring to optimize range and performance. Fleet management companies are also playing a critical role in driving demand, as connected tire solutions help reduce operating costs, minimize downtime, and improve logistics efficiency. Additionally, stricter vehicle safety regulations and growing consumer awareness regarding road safety are encouraging automakers to integrate connected tire systems as a standard feature. Advances in artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication continue to enhance the accuracy and value of connected tire data, making it an essential component of next-generation smart vehicles.

Connected Tire Market Regional Outlook

The regional outlook of the Connected Tire Market reflects strong growth potential across both developed and emerging economies. North America leads the market due to early adoption of advanced automotive technologies, strong presence of key automotive manufacturers, and increasing investments in smart transportation systems. Europe follows closely, driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations, growing electric vehicle adoption, and a strong focus on sustainable mobility solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising vehicle production, expanding automotive supply chains, and increasing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives further contribute to market expansion in the region. Meanwhile, regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually adopting connected tire technologies, supported by improving automotive infrastructure and growing awareness of vehicle safety and efficiency.

