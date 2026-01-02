Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market is Set to Grow 151.56 Billion by 2035 | CAGR of 8.82% | MRFR 2025-2035

Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Overview



Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market is Set to Grow from 65.07 Billion to 151.56 Billion by 2035, Reaching at a CAGR of 8.82% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Segmentation



Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Components (Hardware, Software, Service), By User Type (SmallMedium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Scale Enterprises), By Deployment (On-cloud, On-premises) andBy End User (BFSI, ITTelecom, Retail, Healthcare)- Forecast to 2035.



Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Drivers



Europe’s data center infrastructure market is driven by escalating cloud adoption, digital services expansion, and the rise of AI and machine learning workloads. The surge in demand for high-performance computing, coupled with stringent data sovereignty regulations like GDPR, encourages localized data hosting and resilient infrastructure investments. Energy efficiency and sustainability are core drivers as Europe prioritizes decarbonization; operators are integrating renewable energy, advanced cooling systems, and PUE optimization strategies. Edge computing growth across telecom and automotive sectors further fuels demand for modular and distributed infrastructure. Additionally, corporate digital transformation across banking, healthcare, and e-commerce is expanding hyperscale and enterprise data center deployments.



Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Regional Outlook



Western Europe leads the market, with the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands hosting major hyperscale hubs due to robust connectivity, favorable business environments, and strong cloud adoption. Nordic countries are emerging due to abundant renewable energy and natural cooling advantages. Central and Eastern Europe shows growing interest, driven by lower operational costs and increasing foreign investments. Cross-border fiber networks enhance regional interconnectivity, supporting multi-national deployments. However, energy transition challenges and regulatory variability among countries pose operational considerations. Overall, Europe’s trajectory reflects balanced growth shaped by sustainability priorities and competitive positioning in global digital infrastructure.



