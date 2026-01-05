Jasmine Fragrant Rice Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Jasmine Fragrant Rice market was valued at US$ 32,190 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 54,530 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This expansion is driven by increasing global demand for premium aromatic rice varieties, growing Asian cuisine popularity, and rising health consciousness among consumers.

What is Jasmine Fragrant Rice?

Jasmine Fragrant Rice is a premium long-grain variety known for its distinctive floral aroma and slightly sticky texture when cooked. Primarily cultivated in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos, this rice variety owes its unique fragrance to a natural compound called 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline the same aromatic molecule found in pandan leaves and basmati rice. Available in both white and brown varieties, jasmine rice has become a staple ingredient in Southeast Asian cuisine, particularly complementing Thai curries, stir-fries, and grilled dishes. The brown variant retains more fiber and nutrients due to its unpolished grains, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Drivers

1. Global Popularity of Asian Cuisine

The international culinary landscape has witnessed a significant shift toward Asian flavors, with Thai and Vietnamese restaurants proliferating across North America and Europe. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) notes that rice consumption outside Asia has grown by 3.2% annually since 2020, with aromatic varieties like jasmine rice capturing premium market segments. Michelin-starred chefs increasingly feature jasmine rice in fusion dishes, further elevating its status as a gourmet ingredient.

2. Health and Wellness Trends

Consumer preference for natural, less processed foods has boosted demand for brown jasmine rice, which retains its bran layer and germ. Clinical nutrition studies demonstrate that switching from white to brown rice varieties can increase daily fiber intake by 3.5 grams per serving, supporting digestive health. Furthermore, the absence of artificial additives in authentic jasmine rice aligns with clean-label food movements in Western markets.

3. Supply Chain Modernization

Technological advancements in rice milling, packaging, and cold chain logistics have enabled exporters to maintain product quality during international shipments. Vietnam’s rice industry the second-largest jasmine rice exporter has invested US$ 120 million in upgraded processing facilities since 2021, reducing broken grain rates below 5% for premium shipments.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces several constraints:

Climate vulnerability : Jasmine rice requires specific growing conditions Thailand’s 2023 drought reduced harvests by 18%, causing price volatility

: Jasmine rice requires specific growing conditions Thailand’s 2023 drought reduced harvests by 18%, causing price volatility Authenticity concerns : Counterfeit products labeled as “jasmine rice” containing aroma additives have eroded consumer trust in some markets

: Counterfeit products labeled as “jasmine rice” containing aroma additives have eroded consumer trust in some markets Trade restrictions: Export quotas in Thailand (the largest producer) and import tariffs in the EU (reaching 5.2%) disrupt free market flow

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates production and consumption, with Thailand accounting for 65% of global jasmine rice exports

dominates production and consumption, with Thailand accounting for 65% of global jasmine rice exports North America shows the fastest growth (9.1% CAGR) as Asian immigrant populations expand and mainstream consumers adopt new cuisines

shows the fastest growth (9.1% CAGR) as Asian immigrant populations expand and mainstream consumers adopt new cuisines Middle East emerges as a key importer, with UAE and Saudi Arabia preferring jasmine rice for traditional dishes like kabsa and mandi

emerges as a key importer, with UAE and Saudi Arabia preferring jasmine rice for traditional dishes like kabsa and mandi Europe’s demand centers on the UK, Germany, and France, where health-conscious buyers drive brown jasmine rice sales

Competitive Landscape

The market features a mix of Asian agricultural cooperatives and global food conglomerates:

Thai Hua and Royal Umbrella lead in premium Thai jasmine rice exports

and lead in premium Thai jasmine rice exports COFCO and Yihai Kerry Arawana dominate China’s distribution channels

and dominate China’s distribution channels Western brands like Tilda and Ben’s Original have expanded their jasmine rice lines to capitalize on the trend

Recent developments include Vietnam’s ST25 rice variety a jasmine-type rice that won World’s Best Rice award in 2023 gaining traction in export markets.

Future Outlook

The market is poised for transformation through:

Product innovation : Ready-to-eat jasmine rice meals and organic varieties gaining shelf space

: Ready-to-eat jasmine rice meals and organic varieties gaining shelf space E-commerce growth : Online sales of specialty rice increasing at 22% annually

: Online sales of specialty rice increasing at 22% annually Sustainable farming: Adoption of alternate wetting/drying irrigation reducing water use by 30%

Market Segmentation

By Type

White Fragrant Rice

Brown Fragrant Rice

By Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

