Singleplex Immunoassay Market Size to Reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2030 | Growth Trends & Insights

Global singleplex immunoassay market is undergoing robust expansion as precision diagnostics, biomarker-driven research, and personalized medicine gain traction across healthcare and life sciences. Valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2022, the market is projected to grow from USD 3.79 billion in 2024 to USD 5.92 billion by 2030, registering a strong CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the continued reliance on high-specificity, single-analyte testing for clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and translational medicine worldwide.

Emerging Healthcare Trends Driving Market Evolution

In 2025, the singleplex immunoassay market is being shaped by the convergence of precision diagnostics, automation, and biomarker-centric healthcare. Despite the rise of multiplex platforms, singleplex assays remain indispensable where definitive, quantitative measurement of individual biomarkers is required. Advances in AI-enabled laboratory workflows, automated immunoassay analyzers, and digital data management systems are improving throughput while maintaining analytical accuracy.

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and companion diagnostics further reinforces demand for validated single-target assays, particularly in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Regulatory initiatives aimed at improving diagnostic quality and laboratory standardization are also supporting market confidence, aligning with global diagnostic quality priorities promoted by the World Health Organization

Key Market Drivers Supporting Expansion

Several fundamental drivers continue to propel the singleplex immunoassay market forward:

Collectively, these drivers reinforce the critical role of singleplex immunoassays in generating reliable, clinically actionable data.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies

The market features a competitive landscape dominated by global life sciences and diagnostics leaders that continuously invest in assay innovation, antibody development, and integrated platforms. Key companies shaping the singleplex immunoassay market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – expanding immunoassay portfolios and automated laboratory solutions

– expanding immunoassay portfolios and automated laboratory solutions Merck KGaA – advancing high-quality reagents and assay development technologies

– advancing high-quality reagents and assay development technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – strengthening ELISA-based and chemiluminescent assay platforms

– strengthening ELISA-based and chemiluminescent assay platforms QIAGEN N.V. – integrating molecular and immunoassay workflows for translational research

– integrating molecular and immunoassay workflows for translational research Danaher Corporation (including Cytiva and Beckman Coulter) – driving innovation in diagnostics instrumentation and reagents

These organizations focus on strategic collaborations, product launches, and R&D investments to address evolving laboratory and clinical needs.

Segment Insights & Regional Overview

By type, protein-based assays dominate the market, led by ELISA technologies widely used for protein quantification in diagnostics and research. Their proven reliability, sensitivity, and standardized protocols ensure sustained adoption.

By application, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the leading segment, leveraging singleplex immunoassays for drug discovery, pharmacokinetics, biomarker validation, and clinical trial monitoring.

By end user, clinical diagnostics holds the largest share, driven by routine disease testing, screening programs, and therapeutic monitoring that require robust single-analyte assays.

From a detection technology perspective, chemiluminescence leads due to its high sensitivity, broad dynamic range, and compatibility with automated systems.

By sample type, blood and serum samples dominate, reflecting their central role in diagnostic and monitoring workflows.

Regionally, North America maintains market leadership, supported by advanced research infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and early adoption of precision diagnostics.

Europe follows closely, characterized by strong regulatory standards and a mature in-vitro diagnostics ecosystem.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnostics demand, and increasing biopharmaceutical R&D.

South America and the Middle East & Africa represent developing markets, with growth linked to improving laboratory capacity and public health investments.

Technological Advancements & Strategic Outlook

Can Precision Diagnostics and Automation Redefine the Future of Singleplex Testing?

The future of the singleplex immunoassay market lies in automation, assay miniaturization, and digital integration. Enhanced chemiluminescent platforms, AI-driven quality control, and workflow optimization are enabling laboratories to scale testing while preserving analytical rigor. As healthcare systems increasingly rely on biomarker-driven decision-making, singleplex assays will remain essential for confirmatory testing and high-confidence diagnostics.

Key Benefits of the 24LifeSciences Report

The Singleplex Immunoassay Market Report from 24LifeSciences delivers:

In-depth segmentation by type, application, end user, detection technology, and sample type

Market sizing, CAGR analysis, and forecasts through 2030

Competitive landscape assessment and strategic benchmarking

Insights into investment opportunities across diagnostics and life sciences

Future Perspective

As life sciences and healthcare continue their shift toward precision diagnostics and data-driven medicine, the singleplex immunoassay market offers sustained growth opportunities for assay developers, diagnostics providers, and investors. Stakeholders who align innovation with accuracy, regulatory compliance, and evolving clinical needs will remain at the forefront of this expanding global market.

