Pellicle Market: How Big Is the Market and Who Leads?

The global Pellicle Market, valued at US$ 808 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 1,413 million by 2032. This expansion, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role of pellicles in protecting photomasks from contamination during semiconductor lithography processes, ensuring yield and precision in advanced chip manufacturing.

Pellicles, ultra-thin transparent membranes mounted on photomask frames, serve as critical protective barriers in lithography systems. They prevent particulate contamination from adhering to photomasks, which could otherwise cause fatal defects in semiconductor patterns. Their role becomes increasingly vital as the industry pushes toward smaller process nodes, where even nanometer-scale particles can render entire wafers unusable. The transition to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography has further elevated pellicle importance, requiring specialized materials that can withstand high-energy radiation while maintaining optical transparency.

Semiconductor Industry Demands Drive Pellicle Market Growth

The report identifies the relentless advancement of semiconductor manufacturing technology as the primary catalyst for pellicle market expansion. With the semiconductor application segment dominating market share, the correlation between chip fabrication complexity and pellicle demand is direct and substantial. The global semiconductor equipment market, projected to exceed $120 billion annually, continues to drive requirements for precision components like pellicles.

“The concentration of semiconductor manufacturing in Asia-Pacific, particularly in Taiwan, South Korea, and China, creates massive demand for advanced pellicle solutions,” the report states. “With global investments in new fabrication facilities exceeding $500 billion through 2030, the need for contamination control solutions intensifies, especially as the industry transitions to nodes below 3nm where defect tolerance approaches zero.”

Market Segmentation: Quartz Mask Pellicles and Semiconductor Applications Lead

The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, offering clear insights into market structure and key growth areas:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Pellicle for Quartz Mask

Pellicle for Soda Mask

EUV Pellicle

Others

By Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Flat Panel Display (FPD)

Photovoltaics

Others

By Material

Polymer-based Pellicles

Silicon-based Pellicles

Nitride-based Pellicles

Others

By Technology Node

Above 28nm

10nm-28nm

7nm-10nm

Below 7nm

Competitive Landscape: Specialized Manufacturers Dominate

The report profiles key industry players, including:

MITSUI Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

FINE SEMITECH Corporation (South Korea)

Micro Lithography, Inc. (MLI) (U.S.)

S&S Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

INKO Engineering Corporation (South Korea)

NEPCO (Japan)

Canatu Oy (Finland)

These companies focus on technological innovation, particularly in developing EUV-compatible pellicles that can withstand high-energy radiation environments. They’re also expanding manufacturing capacity and establishing technical support centers in key semiconductor manufacturing regions to better serve their global customer base.

Emerging Opportunities in Advanced Packaging and Next-Generation Lithography

Beyond traditional semiconductor manufacturing, the report highlights significant growth opportunities in advanced packaging applications and the ongoing transition to EUV lithography. The development of 3D packaging technologies and heterogeneous integration creates new requirements for pellicle solutions that can protect masks used in these complex processes. Furthermore, the maturation of High-NA EUV lithography presents both challenges and opportunities for pellicle manufacturers to develop membranes that meet even more stringent transmission and durability requirements.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers comprehensive analysis of global and regional Pellicle markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and evaluation of key market dynamics.

For detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

