PXI Programmable Power Supply Market: Global Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2025–2032

According to semiconductorinsight, the PXI Programmable Power Supply Market, valued at USD 341 million in 2024, is poised for steady growth, projected to reach USD 542 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role of these modular power solutions in enabling precision testing and validation across advanced electronics manufacturing and R&D sectors.

PXI programmable power supplies, integral to automated test equipment (ATE) systems, provide unparalleled accuracy, scalability, and integration capabilities. Their modular architecture allows for seamless incorporation into PXI chassis, making them a cornerstone for validating complex electronic systems in industries where precision and reliability are non-negotiable.

Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing: The Core Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the relentless expansion of the global semiconductor and electronics industries as the primary driver for PXI programmable power supply demand. With the semiconductor equipment market itself projected to exceed USD 120 billion annually, the need for precise power validation tools is more critical than ever. The transition to advanced process nodes, such as those below 7nm, and the proliferation of 5G technology necessitate power supplies capable of delivering ultra-stable voltages with minimal noise.

“The concentration of semiconductor fabrication and electronics production in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for a significant portion of global consumption, is a fundamental factor shaping the market’s dynamics,” the report states. With over USD 500 billion in global investments earmarked for new semiconductor fabs through 2030, the demand for high-precision test instrumentation is set to surge. This is particularly true for applications requiring multi-channel control and stringent ±0.1% voltage accuracy.

Market Segmentation: Electronic Equipment Testing and Single-Channel Solutions Lead

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Single Channel

Multi-Channel

By Application

Electronic Equipment Testing

Battery R&D and Testing

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Research and Development

By End User

Electronics Manufacturers

Automotive OEMs

Aerospace & Defense Contractors

Research Institutions and Laboratories

Telecommunications Providers

By Voltage Range

Low Voltage (<50V)

Medium Voltage (50-200V)

High Voltage (>200V)

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

National Instruments (U.S.)

Keysight Technologies (U.S.)

AMETEK Programmable Power (U.S.)

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

VTI Instruments (U.S.)

Pickering Interfaces Ltd. (U.K.)

ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

DEWETRON GmbH (Austria)

TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan)

B&K Precision Corporation (U.S.)

EA-Elektro-Automatik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Magna-Power Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

XP Power Ltd. (Singapore)

These companies are intensely focused on technological innovation, particularly in enhancing power density, improving remote management software, and developing industry-specific solutions. Strategic partnerships with system integrators and expansion into high-growth markets like Asia-Pacific are key tactics to capture a larger market share.

Emerging Opportunities in Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy

Beyond its traditional strongholds, the report highlights significant emerging opportunities. The explosive growth in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and power electronics testing is creating substantial new demand. Similarly, the renewable energy sector, especially solar inverter and wind power converter testing, requires sophisticated programmable power supplies for validation and certification. The integration of these power supplies into smart, IIoT-enabled test stands is a major trend, enabling predictive maintenance and data-driven optimization of testing processes.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional PXI Programmable Power Supply markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

